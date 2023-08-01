Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: "NYM" WORDS
Each answer is a word that ends with "nym." Examples are provided. (e.g., Error & mistake. Answer: Synonym (same meaning).)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Hot & cold
Answer________
2. NATO, radar, laser
Answer________
3. There & their
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Deutschland (Germany) & Roma (Rome)
Answer________
5. Alexandria, atlas, denim
Answer________
6. Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) & Dr. Seuss (Theodor Geisel)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Yo-yo & bye-bye
Answer________
8. Bow, bass, object
Answer________
9. London, Mount Everest, California
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Antonym (opposites). 2. Acronym (formed from initial letters of multi-word name). 3. Homonym (pronounced the same but different meanings). 4. Exonym (different word used by foreigners than native-language speakers). 5. Eponym (word derived from the name of a person or place). 6. Pseudonym (used in place of one's real name). 7. Tautonym (consists of two identical parts). 8. Heteronym (same spelling but differ in pronunciation). 9. Toponym (geographical place name).
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
