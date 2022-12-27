Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: CULINARY MATTERS

(e.g., A highly seasoned stew made of at least two kinds of fish, tomatoes and olive oil. Answer: Bouillabaisse.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Black, kidney, navy and fava are different types of this vegetable.

Answer________

2. What kind of sandwich is a PB&J?

Answer________

3. There are basically three types of this vegetable: English, snow and sugar snap.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. What is a sommelier?

Answer________

5. Author of the cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."

Answer________

6. Who hosted the cooking show "Hell's Kitchen"?

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. The art and practice of choosing, preparing and eating good food.

Answer________

8. He died by suicide while on location in France, filming for "Parts Unknown."

Answer________

9. A mycophile is interested in these edible fungi.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Beans. 2. Peanut butter and jelly. 3. Peas. 4. Wine steward. 5. Julia Child. 6. Gordon Ramsey. 7. Gastronomy. 8. Anthony Bourdain. 9. Mushrooms.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

