Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CULINARY MATTERS
(e.g., A highly seasoned stew made of at least two kinds of fish, tomatoes and olive oil. Answer: Bouillabaisse.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Black, kidney, navy and fava are different types of this vegetable.
Answer________
2. What kind of sandwich is a PB&J?
Answer________
3. There are basically three types of this vegetable: English, snow and sugar snap.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is a sommelier?
Answer________
5. Author of the cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."
Answer________
6. Who hosted the cooking show "Hell's Kitchen"?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The art and practice of choosing, preparing and eating good food.
Answer________
8. He died by suicide while on location in France, filming for "Parts Unknown."
Answer________
9. A mycophile is interested in these edible fungi.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Beans. 2. Peanut butter and jelly. 3. Peas. 4. Wine steward. 5. Julia Child. 6. Gordon Ramsey. 7. Gastronomy. 8. Anthony Bourdain. 9. Mushrooms.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
