Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SAME FIRST NAME

What first name is shared by the individuals? (e.g., Stone, Watson, Roberts. Answer: Emma.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Lopez, Aniston, Lawrence

Answer________

2. Winslet, Hudson, Beckinsale

Answer________

3. Obama, Pfeiffer, Williams

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Douglas, Keaton, Cera

Answer________

5. Redford, De Niro, Downey Jr.

Answer________

6. Brooks, Schweitzer, Einstein

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Wren, Columbus, Marlowe

Answer________

8. Simon, Armstrong, Peart

Answer________

9. Paine, Edison, More

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Jennifer. 2. Kate. 3. Michelle. 4. Michael. 5. Robert. 6. Albert. 7. Christopher. 8. Neil. 9. Thomas.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

