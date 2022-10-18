Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SAME FIRST NAME
What first name is shared by the individuals? (e.g., Stone, Watson, Roberts. Answer: Emma.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Lopez, Aniston, Lawrence
Answer________
2. Winslet, Hudson, Beckinsale
Answer________
3. Obama, Pfeiffer, Williams
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Douglas, Keaton, Cera
Answer________
5. Redford, De Niro, Downey Jr.
Answer________
6. Brooks, Schweitzer, Einstein
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Wren, Columbus, Marlowe
Answer________
8. Simon, Armstrong, Peart
Answer________
9. Paine, Edison, More
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Jennifer. 2. Kate. 3. Michelle. 4. Michael. 5. Robert. 6. Albert. 7. Christopher. 8. Neil. 9. Thomas.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
