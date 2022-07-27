ACROSS
1 Metal fastener
6 Channing or Burnett
11 Like Superman
16 Ristorante fare
21 Andean land
22 Burning
23 Love a lot
24 Rock singer __ John
25 Dinner fare
26 Musical composition
27 Taste
28 Memorize
29 Container for coffee
30 Rum beverage
31 After deductions
33 Command
35 Chinese "way"
36 Phi __ Kappa
38 Destiny
39 Sassy answer
40 Tokyo, formerly
41 Bashful
42 Close
44 Colorful bird
48 Lamb's pen name
51 Woven container
54 Nota __
55 Old Hebrew measure
57 Waylay
61 Skiing venue
62 Greek goddess
63 Stopwatch
65 Five (Prefix)
66 Pack
67 Made tired
70 Lugged
72 Kind of chance
73 Be mistaken
74 __ avis
75 Worn to the __
77 Early stringed instrument
79 Guitar cousin
80 Mil. group on campus
82 Peculiar
83 Girl and talent
85 Impaired
87 Two-faced god
89 Court
90 Fish eggs
91 Become more mature
92 Prisoner-of-war camp
94 Anger
96 Rule (Abbr.)
97 On __ and needles
100 Varnish ingredient
101 Triad
104 "... __ I saw Elba"
105 Hard-rind fruit
106 Drunken one
107 Lodge member
108 Gimcrack
110 Followed
112 Brake part
113 Choose
116 Welt
118 Enthusiasm
119 Flock members
120 Big snake
122 Just
123 ABA member
124 German composer
125 Particular thing
127 Kind of diving (Hyph.)
129 Hardy character
130 Genus of macaws
133 Taxi
135 Common abbr.
136 Dessert choice
137 Quod __ demonstrandum
141 Baste
142 Art
144 Road surface substance
145 Valley
146 Get on in years
147 Muddled state of affairs
149 Biscayne Bay city
151 Ego __
153 Summer or Karan
155 Strange
156 Stage direction
157 Barn or belly
158 Boring tool
159 "Covfefe" was born in one
160 San __
161 Lab compound
162 Gown
DOWN
1 Rub clean
2 Job
3 Laughing
4 Railways on trestles
5 Damp
6 A root veggie
7 Underway
8 Hoop
9 Law (Abbr.)
10 Like a big cat
11 Throw
12 Town in Oklahoma
13 The bishop of Rome
14 Undermine
15 Ridicule
16 Hit again and again
17 Cakes and __
18 Data, for short
19 The Pentateuch
20 Irk
30 Stuff
32 Clean-air org.
34 Soft drink
37 Crooked
39 Hawaiian porch
43 Farm bird
44 __ firma
45 Acquired
46 Give off
47 Self-reproach
49 Devilkin
50 Honest __
51 More ignoble
52 Texas player
53 Garment for a gent (2 wds.)
54 Goatee
56 Nerve network
58 Like some rental units
59 Post
60 Detested
62 Coin-toss outcome
64 Johnny __
67 Kind of iron
68 Repeat performance
69 Twosome
71 Heracles, for one
76 Fast-food favorite
78 Upper limit
81 Ripken of baseball
83 Child
84 Digit
86 Fabric with ribs
88 __ King Cole
89 Two days out of seven
91 Repulse
92 Doze
93 Count
95 Museum's contents
96 Send along
98 Loop in a rope
99 An alloy
102 Uncooked
103 Repeat
105 Statue by Michelangelo
109 School in Connecticut
111 Montezuma, for one
112 Meaning
114 Greek letter
115 Youngster
117 Corrosive substance
119 Petrol
121 Bottle part
123 With a leg on each side
124 Command for a pooch
126 Crippled
128 A legume
129 Worker in a field
130 Positive thing
131 Renovate
132 Cognizant
134 Russian pancakes
136 Tranquility
138 Gamut
139 Actress __ Moorehead
140 Rends
142 Fat
143 Recently passed away
144 Beginner
145 Fender spoiler
148 Old cry of disgust
150 "Little Women" name
152 "__ Rheingold"
153 Pop
154 Your and my
