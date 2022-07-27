ACROSS

1 Metal fastener

6 Channing or Burnett

11 Like Superman

16 Ristorante fare

21 Andean land

22 Burning

23 Love a lot

24 Rock singer __ John

25 Dinner fare

26 Musical composition

27 Taste

28 Memorize

29 Container for coffee

30 Rum beverage

31 After deductions

33 Command

35 Chinese "way"

36 Phi __ Kappa

38 Destiny

39 Sassy answer

40 Tokyo, formerly

41 Bashful

42 Close

44 Colorful bird

48 Lamb's pen name

51 Woven container

54 Nota __

55 Old Hebrew measure

57 Waylay

61 Skiing venue

62 Greek goddess

63 Stopwatch

65 Five (Prefix)

66 Pack

67 Made tired

70 Lugged

72 Kind of chance

73 Be mistaken

74 __ avis

75 Worn to the __

77 Early stringed instrument

79 Guitar cousin

80 Mil. group on campus

82 Peculiar

83 Girl and talent

85 Impaired

87 Two-faced god

89 Court

90 Fish eggs

91 Become more mature

92 Prisoner-of-war camp

94 Anger

96 Rule (Abbr.)

97 On __ and needles

100 Varnish ingredient

101 Triad

104 "... __ I saw Elba"

105 Hard-rind fruit

106 Drunken one

107 Lodge member

108 Gimcrack

110 Followed

112 Brake part

113 Choose

116 Welt

118 Enthusiasm

119 Flock members

120 Big snake

122 Just

123 ABA member

124 German composer

125 Particular thing

127 Kind of diving (Hyph.)

129 Hardy character

130 Genus of macaws

133 Taxi

135 Common abbr.

136 Dessert choice

137 Quod __ demonstrandum

141 Baste

142 Art

144 Road surface substance

145 Valley

146 Get on in years

147 Muddled state of affairs

149 Biscayne Bay city

151 Ego __

153 Summer or Karan

155 Strange

156 Stage direction

157 Barn or belly

158 Boring tool

159 "Covfefe" was born in one

160 San __

161 Lab compound

162 Gown

DOWN

1 Rub clean

2 Job

3 Laughing

4 Railways on trestles

5 Damp

6 A root veggie

7 Underway

8 Hoop

9 Law (Abbr.)

10 Like a big cat

11 Throw

12 Town in Oklahoma

13 The bishop of Rome

14 Undermine

15 Ridicule

16 Hit again and again

17 Cakes and __

18 Data, for short

19 The Pentateuch

20 Irk

30 Stuff

32 Clean-air org.

34 Soft drink

37 Crooked

39 Hawaiian porch

43 Farm bird

44 __ firma

45 Acquired

46 Give off

47 Self-reproach

49 Devilkin

50 Honest __

51 More ignoble

52 Texas player

53 Garment for a gent (2 wds.)

54 Goatee

56 Nerve network

58 Like some rental units

59 Post

60 Detested

62 Coin-toss outcome

64 Johnny __

67 Kind of iron

68 Repeat performance

69 Twosome

71 Heracles, for one

76 Fast-food favorite

78 Upper limit

81 Ripken of baseball

83 Child

84 Digit

86 Fabric with ribs

88 __ King Cole

89 Two days out of seven

91 Repulse

92 Doze

93 Count

95 Museum's contents

96 Send along

98 Loop in a rope

99 An alloy

102 Uncooked

103 Repeat

105 Statue by Michelangelo

109 School in Connecticut

111 Montezuma, for one

112 Meaning

114 Greek letter

115 Youngster

117 Corrosive substance

119 Petrol

121 Bottle part

123 With a leg on each side

124 Command for a pooch

126 Crippled

128 A legume

129 Worker in a field

130 Positive thing

131 Renovate

132 Cognizant

134 Russian pancakes

136 Tranquility

138 Gamut

139 Actress __ Moorehead

140 Rends

142 Fat

143 Recently passed away

144 Beginner

145 Fender spoiler

148 Old cry of disgust

150 "Little Women" name

152 "__ Rheingold"

153 Pop

154 Your and my

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you