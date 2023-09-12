Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SOUTH AMERICA
(e.g., Which two oceans border South America? Answer: Atlantic and Pacific.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What South American country is alphabetically (a) first, (b) last?
Answer________
2. What South American country with only four letters has the shortest name?
Answer________
3. What South American country has the word "name" in its name?
Answer________
4. What two South American countries have names that begin with the letter "B"?
Answer________
5. The name of what South American country means "equator" in Spanish?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. This desert is the driest non-polar place on Earth.
Answer________
7. The river with the world's largest discharge of volume of water.
Answer________
8. Name the world's longest mountain range.
Answer________
9. The Galapagos Islands are part of what country?
Answer________
10. What is Brazil's official spoken language?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. This is the world's highest capital city.
Answer________
12. It is the world's tallest waterfall.
Answer________
13. Who is known as "El Libertador" or "Liberator of America"?
Answer________
14. What is the highest mountain in South America?
Answer________
15. What is the world's highest commercially navigable lake?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. (a) Argentina, (b) Venezuela. 2. Peru. 3. Suriname. 4. Brazil and Bolivia. 5. Ecuador. 6. Atacama Desert. 7. Amazon River. 8. Andes. 9. Ecuador. 10. Portuguese. 11. La Paz, Bolivia. 12. Angel Falls. 13. Simon Bolivar. 14. Aconcagua (Argentina). 15. Lake Titicaca.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
