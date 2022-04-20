Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ANIMALS IN LITERATURE

Name the type of animal found in literature. (e.g., Flicka in “My Friend Flicka.” Answer: Horse.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Eeyore in “Winnie-the-Pooh.”

Answer________

2. In an Aesop fable, a mouse frees this larger animal from a trap.

Answer________

3. In another Aesop fable, these two unequal animals take part in a race.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Ping in “The Story About Ping.”

Answer________

5. Hedwig in the “Harry Potter” books.

Answer________

6. Two chapters of “The Wind in the Willows” are devoted to his escape from prison.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Algernon in “Flowers for Algernon.”

Answer________

8. Kaa in “The Jungle Book.”

Answer________

9. Napoleon in “Animal Farm.”

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Donkey. 2. Lion. 3. Tortoise and hare. 4. Duck. 5. (Snowy) owl. 6. Mr. Toad. 7. Mouse. 8. Snake (python). 9. Pig.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you