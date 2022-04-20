Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ANIMALS IN LITERATURE
Name the type of animal found in literature. (e.g., Flicka in “My Friend Flicka.” Answer: Horse.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Eeyore in “Winnie-the-Pooh.”
Answer________
2. In an Aesop fable, a mouse frees this larger animal from a trap.
Answer________
3. In another Aesop fable, these two unequal animals take part in a race.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Ping in “The Story About Ping.”
Answer________
5. Hedwig in the “Harry Potter” books.
Answer________
6. Two chapters of “The Wind in the Willows” are devoted to his escape from prison.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Algernon in “Flowers for Algernon.”
Answer________
8. Kaa in “The Jungle Book.”
Answer________
9. Napoleon in “Animal Farm.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Donkey. 2. Lion. 3. Tortoise and hare. 4. Duck. 5. (Snowy) owl. 6. Mr. Toad. 7. Mouse. 8. Snake (python). 9. Pig.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
