Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: “OX” WORDS
Each answer is a word that contains “ox.” (e.g., A statement that seems contradictory but might be true. Answer: Paradox.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A container with straight sides.
Answer________
2. A gas that all animals need to breathe.
Answer________
3. Reynard.
Answer________
4. Domesticated bovine mammals.
Answer________
5. A pugilist.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Drunk.
Answer________
7. A sturdy, low shoe that laces over the instep.
Answer________
8. Very rude, offensive or unpleasant.
Answer________
9. “Giant shrimp,” for example.
Answer________
10. Close but not exact.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Adhering to what is commonly accepted.
Answer________
12. A document giving the authority to act for another.
Answer________
13. A serious disease in which your skin becomes covered in spots.
Answer________
14. Poisonous and harmful to people, animals or the environment.
Answer________
15. A thermosetting resin used in strong adhesives and coatings.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Box. 2. Oxygen. 3. Fox. 4. Oxen. 5. Boxer. 6. Intoxicated. 7. Oxford. 8. Obnoxious. 9. Oxymoron. 10. Approximate. 11. Orthodox. 12. Proxy. 13. Smallpox (monkeypox). 14. Toxic. 15. Epoxy.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
