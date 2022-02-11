Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: INITIALS IN NAMES
Provide the name represented by the first initial. (e.g., W.C. Handy. Answer: William.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. G.B. Shaw
Answer________
2. W.B. Yeats
Answer________
3. P.T. Barnum
Answer________
4. W.C. Fields
Answer________
5. F.S. Fitzgerald
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. J.P. Morgan
Answer________
7. T.E. Lawrence
Answer________
8. J.R.R. Tolkien
Answer________
9. O.J. Simpson
Answer________
10. H.G. Wells
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. J.K. Rowling
Answer________
12. A.A. Milne
Answer________
13. J.D. Salinger
Answer________
14. B.F. Skinner
Answer________
15. A.J. Foyt
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. George. 2. William. 3. Phineas. 4. William. 5. Francis. 6. John. 7. Thomas. 8. John. 9. Orenthal. 10. Herbert. 11. Joanne. 12. Alan. 13. Jerome. 14. Burrhus. 15. Anthony.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
