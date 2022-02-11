Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: INITIALS IN NAMES

Provide the name represented by the first initial. (e.g., W.C. Handy. Answer: William.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. G.B. Shaw

Answer________

2. W.B. Yeats

Answer________

3. P.T. Barnum

Answer________

4. W.C. Fields

Answer________

5. F.S. Fitzgerald

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. J.P. Morgan

Answer________

7. T.E. Lawrence

Answer________

8. J.R.R. Tolkien

Answer________

9. O.J. Simpson

Answer________

10. H.G. Wells

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. J.K. Rowling

Answer________

12. A.A. Milne

Answer________

13. J.D. Salinger

Answer________

14. B.F. Skinner

Answer________

15. A.J. Foyt

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. George. 2. William. 3. Phineas. 4. William. 5. Francis. 6. John. 7. Thomas. 8. John. 9. Orenthal. 10. Herbert. 11. Joanne. 12. Alan. 13. Jerome. 14. Burrhus. 15. Anthony.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you