Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SPORTS WITHOUT BALLS

Use the clues to identify a sport that does not use a ball. (e.g., Velodrome. Answer: Track cycling.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Puck

Answer________

2. Birdie

Answer________

3. Arrow

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Epee

Answer________

5. Ring and gloves

Answer________

6. Granite stones

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Pommel horse and uneven bars

Answer________

8. Alpine, Nordic and Telemark

Answer________

9. Platform and springboard

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Hockey. 2. Badminton. 3. Archery. 4. Fencing. 5. Boxing. 6. Curling. 7. Gymnastics. 8. Skiing. 9. Diving.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you