Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SPORTS WITHOUT BALLS
Use the clues to identify a sport that does not use a ball. (e.g., Velodrome. Answer: Track cycling.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Puck
Answer________
2. Birdie
Answer________
3. Arrow
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Epee
Answer________
5. Ring and gloves
Answer________
6. Granite stones
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Pommel horse and uneven bars
Answer________
8. Alpine, Nordic and Telemark
Answer________
9. Platform and springboard
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Hockey. 2. Badminton. 3. Archery. 4. Fencing. 5. Boxing. 6. Curling. 7. Gymnastics. 8. Skiing. 9. Diving.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
