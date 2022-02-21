Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FIRST NAMES THAT ARE WORDS
Each answer is a dictionary word that is also used as a first name. A sentence and meaning are provided. (e.g., The vocabulary was beyond the ___ of young children. (To know or understand.) Answer: Ken.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The total ____ was over a hundred dollars. (Charge of money.)
2. It's an interesting picture, but is it ____? (A work created by human creative skill.)
3. Grandmother told the children the story of the first ____. (Christmas.)
4. The light changed from green to _____. (Between brown and yellow in color.)
5. We had a long and _____ discussion. (Open, honest and direct.)
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. The mound was part sand and part _____. (Moist, sticky earth.)
7. The risk of a parent passing the defective ____ on to a child is 50%. (A unit of DNA.)
8. He gave a ____ reply. (Rudely brief.)
9. We waited for the new day to _____. (Appear or develop.)
10. The stable includes a ____ and four fillies. (A young male horse.)
PH.D. LEVEL
11. He ____ a map. (Produced a picture.)
12. The race extended over several ____. (A linear measure.)
13. She wore her hair in a ____. (A hairstyle.)
14. The knight used a ____ during the joust. (A long, thrusting weapon.)
15. He placed a $10 _____ on the table as a poker ante. (A piece of plastic used as money.)
ANSWERS: 1. Bill. 2. Art. 3. Noel. 4. Amber. 5. Frank. 6. Clay. 7. Gene. 8. Curt. 9. Dawn. 10. Colt. 11. Drew. 12. Miles. 13. Bob. 14. Lance. 15. Chip.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
