Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: two-LETTER WORDS
(e.g., Canadians use this word in anticipation of agreement. Answer: Eh.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Satisfactory, agreeable or acceptable.
Answer________
2. “To ___, or not to ___.”
Answer________
3. Santa repeated this word three times, followed by “Merry Christmas.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Approximately 3.14159.
Answer________
5. Part of the psychic apparatus defined by Freud.
Answer________
6. A former spouse.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A linear unit used in printing.
Answer________
8. Tennis word indicating a player has an edge in scoring.
Answer________
9. Type of tree under which the Buddha attained enlightenment.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. OK. 2. Be. 3. Ho. 4. Pi. 5. Id. 6. Ex. 7. Em or en. 8. Ad. 9. Bo (tree).
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
