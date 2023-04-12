Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HISTORY
(e.g., In which country did the Boxer Uprising occur? Answer: China.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. On May 14, 2022, a mass shooting took place in this city in New York state.
Answer________
2. In which country did the Fenian Rebellion of 1867 occur?
Answer________
3. This invasion caused Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II.
Answer________
4. What declaration was ratified on July 4, 1776?
Answer________
5. To whom did Robert E. Lee surrender in 1865?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Who said, "Dr. Livingstone, I presume?"
Answer________
7. In 1789, French revolutionaries seized control of this political prison.
Answer________
8. In which country did the Orange Revolution take place in 2004-2005?
Answer________
9. What revolution took place from 1775 to 1783?
Answer________
10. Who ruled the Soviet Union from 1922 to 1953?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Where did the Umbrella Revolution take place in 2014?
Answer________
12. What empire is recognized as being the largest contiguous land empire in history?
Answer________
13. Over 400 years after her death, she was canonized as a saint.
Answer________
14. The civil war in this country was between the Republicans and the Nationalists.
Answer________
15. Macau was this country's last overseas colonial territory.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Buffalo. 2. Ireland. 3. Russian invasion of Ukraine. 4. United States Declaration of Independence. 5. Ulysses S. Grant. 6. Henry Morton Stanley. 7. The Bastille. 8. Ukraine. 9. American Revolution. 10. Joseph Stalin. 11. Hong Kong. 12. Mongol Empire. 13. Joan of Arc. 14. Spain. 15. Portugal.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
