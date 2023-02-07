Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ALABAMA
(e.g., What is the largest city in Alabama? Answer: Huntsville.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Name the capital city.
Answer________
2. Which states border Alabama to the (a) west and (b) east?
Answer________
3. What is Alabama's colorful nickname?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Alabama has 43% of these shelled gastropods that are found in the U.S.
Answer________
5. Provide the next line of the song: "We lived our little drama, we kissed in a field of white."
Answer________
6. Which city is nicknamed "The Magic City" and "Pittsburgh of the South"?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This song by the band Lynyrd Skynyrd with "Alabama" in the title appeared in 1974.
Answer________
8. This port is Alabama's only saltwater port.
Answer________
9. Alabama is in the middle of this region of numerous Protestant Christians.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Montgomery. 2. (a) Mississippi, (b) Georgia. 3. "The Yellowhammer State." 4. Snails. 5. "And stars fell on Alabama last night." 6. Birmingham. 7. "Sweet Home Alabama." 8. Port of Mobile. 9. The Bible Belt.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
