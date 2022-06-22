ACROSS

1 En __

6 Ocean liner

10 "Beg pardon?"

14 Foreman

18 Major road

20 Concern

21 Indigenous Japanese

22 Not likely

24 South Dakota's capital

25 Trick

26 Woodwind

27 Large group of soldiers

29 Frond

30 Kind of surgeon

32 Ribbed fabric

34 Dyed-in-the- __

36 __ Domini

37 Wapiti

38 Self-satisfied

39 Communion table

41 Bankruptcy

43 Fellow

44 Mass of bubbles

45 Respire

47 Avenue

49 Magical drink

52 Panhandles

53 Charter

55 One of the B vitamins

59 Occurrence

60 Read

62 St. Petersburg's river

64 Baggins of the Shire

65 Vetch

66 Gamut

67 Fuss

69 Priest's vestment

71 Gray or Brockovich

72 High mountain

73 Pecs' neighbors

74 Expert

75 Notions

77 Legendary bird

78 Goes by boat

80 Heighten

82 Natty

84 Around a certain date

85 Lustrous fabric

87 Nourish

88 Like dense fog

89 Servile one

90 Warbled

92 Aim

93 Powdery residue

94 Smooth transition

96 Poetic time

97 Bobbin

99 Persona __ grata

102 Greek portico

104 Short swim

105 __ __ standstill

106 Luster

107 Extremely

108 Regretful

110 __ of Misrule

112 Next to last syllable

114 Impostor

115 The Beaver State

117 Space

119 Fine spray

120 Afflicted

121 Reputation

123 Inscription on a headstone

125 Dwindle

126 Big bird

129 The States (Abbr.)

131 Draw, in a way

132 Custom

133 Clique

136 Kind of processing

138 Footnote abbr.

140 Cuckoo

141 Attention

142 Like a wing

143 Source

145 Remunerated

147 School (Abbr.)

149 Make indebted

151 Cake at tea time

152 Sailors' saint

153 Red Muppet

154 Steal, as horses

155 Poker stake

156 Approach

157 "Jane __"

158 Exodus leader

DOWN

1 Hard wood

2 "Tempest" sprite

3 Cookout fare

4 Bondman

5 Go wrong

6 Rawboned animal

7 Transport

8 Taxing org.

9 Unequaled

10 Hostile frame of mind

11 Hasten

12 Freshly

13 English dynasty

14 Gold in bars

15 United

16 Long story

17 Book part

19 Naval officer

23 Secret society

28 Holiday quaff

31 Liquor

33 Greek letter

35 "__ Town"

38 Urban dirt

39 Engage in a debate

40 Horned animal, for short

42 Artless one

44 Penalty

45 Ice masses

46 Word in a palindrome

48 Challenge

49 SPCA relative

50 Ellipse

51 Muse of dance

52 Crooked

54 Got away from

56 Lack of integrity

57 Folly

58 For the __

60 Buddies

61 For one

63 Cakes and __

66 Transmitted

68 Render unhearing

70 Orchestra member

73 Chops

74 Leg jewelry

75 Cover with frosting

76 Go bad

79 Big boat

80 Wallach or Whitney

81 Flanders or Rorem

83 Sprint

84 Star in Gemini

85 Grogginess

86 Wrath

89 Rope for a cowboy

91 Spring

92 Writer of verse

95 Hodges of baseball

97 "Quiet!"

98 Hit repeatedly

100 Pointed arch

101 Old ointment

103 Ship of myth

105 Take as one's own

106 Wetlands bird

107 Additional

109 A Jedi Master

111 Fish eggs

113 Grow thin and weak

114 Kick

116 Candidate for office

118 Tower offering a view

120 Openness

122 Johnny __

124 Beige

125 Sadness

126 Tokyo, in days past

127 War god

128 City in New York

130 Mature

132 Cake serving

133 Cuts

134 Term in golf

135 Kilmer poem

137 Old Greek contest

139 Valley

141 Narrow margin

142 Too

144 Loan charge (Abbr.)

146 "__ __ Yankee Doodle ..."

148 Exclaim

150 Vagrant

