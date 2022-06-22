ACROSS
1 En __
6 Ocean liner
10 "Beg pardon?"
14 Foreman
18 Major road
20 Concern
21 Indigenous Japanese
22 Not likely
24 South Dakota's capital
25 Trick
26 Woodwind
27 Large group of soldiers
29 Frond
30 Kind of surgeon
32 Ribbed fabric
34 Dyed-in-the- __
36 __ Domini
37 Wapiti
38 Self-satisfied
39 Communion table
41 Bankruptcy
43 Fellow
44 Mass of bubbles
45 Respire
47 Avenue
49 Magical drink
52 Panhandles
53 Charter
55 One of the B vitamins
59 Occurrence
60 Read
62 St. Petersburg's river
64 Baggins of the Shire
65 Vetch
66 Gamut
67 Fuss
69 Priest's vestment
71 Gray or Brockovich
72 High mountain
73 Pecs' neighbors
74 Expert
75 Notions
77 Legendary bird
78 Goes by boat
80 Heighten
82 Natty
84 Around a certain date
85 Lustrous fabric
87 Nourish
88 Like dense fog
89 Servile one
90 Warbled
92 Aim
93 Powdery residue
94 Smooth transition
96 Poetic time
97 Bobbin
99 Persona __ grata
102 Greek portico
104 Short swim
105 __ __ standstill
106 Luster
107 Extremely
108 Regretful
110 __ of Misrule
112 Next to last syllable
114 Impostor
115 The Beaver State
117 Space
119 Fine spray
120 Afflicted
121 Reputation
123 Inscription on a headstone
125 Dwindle
126 Big bird
129 The States (Abbr.)
131 Draw, in a way
132 Custom
133 Clique
136 Kind of processing
138 Footnote abbr.
140 Cuckoo
141 Attention
142 Like a wing
143 Source
145 Remunerated
147 School (Abbr.)
149 Make indebted
151 Cake at tea time
152 Sailors' saint
153 Red Muppet
154 Steal, as horses
155 Poker stake
156 Approach
157 "Jane __"
158 Exodus leader
DOWN
1 Hard wood
2 "Tempest" sprite
3 Cookout fare
4 Bondman
5 Go wrong
6 Rawboned animal
7 Transport
8 Taxing org.
9 Unequaled
10 Hostile frame of mind
11 Hasten
12 Freshly
13 English dynasty
14 Gold in bars
15 United
16 Long story
17 Book part
19 Naval officer
23 Secret society
28 Holiday quaff
31 Liquor
33 Greek letter
35 "__ Town"
38 Urban dirt
39 Engage in a debate
40 Horned animal, for short
42 Artless one
44 Penalty
45 Ice masses
46 Word in a palindrome
48 Challenge
49 SPCA relative
50 Ellipse
51 Muse of dance
52 Crooked
54 Got away from
56 Lack of integrity
57 Folly
58 For the __
60 Buddies
61 For one
63 Cakes and __
66 Transmitted
68 Render unhearing
70 Orchestra member
73 Chops
74 Leg jewelry
75 Cover with frosting
76 Go bad
79 Big boat
80 Wallach or Whitney
81 Flanders or Rorem
83 Sprint
84 Star in Gemini
85 Grogginess
86 Wrath
89 Rope for a cowboy
91 Spring
92 Writer of verse
95 Hodges of baseball
97 "Quiet!"
98 Hit repeatedly
100 Pointed arch
101 Old ointment
103 Ship of myth
105 Take as one's own
106 Wetlands bird
107 Additional
109 A Jedi Master
111 Fish eggs
113 Grow thin and weak
114 Kick
116 Candidate for office
118 Tower offering a view
120 Openness
122 Johnny __
124 Beige
125 Sadness
126 Tokyo, in days past
127 War god
128 City in New York
130 Mature
132 Cake serving
133 Cuts
134 Term in golf
135 Kilmer poem
137 Old Greek contest
139 Valley
141 Narrow margin
142 Too
144 Loan charge (Abbr.)
146 "__ __ Yankee Doodle ..."
148 Exclaim
150 Vagrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.