Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BUILDINGS & STRUCTURES
Each answer is a single word for a man-made structure. (e.g., A building where airplanes are kept, built or repaired. Answer: Hangar.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A tall tower that is traditionally part of a mosque.
Answer________
2. A very small store selling newspapers, drinks, etc.
Answer________
3. A group of buildings where members of the military live and work.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A building where weapons are kept.
Answer________
5. A small, roofed structure affording shade and rest.
Answer________
6. Rooms with strong walls, built underground as a shelter against bombs.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A structure like a bridge that takes water across a valley.
Answer________
8. A cellar or underground burial chamber usually under a church.
Answer________
9. A factory where metal or glass is heated and made into different objects.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Minaret. 2. Kiosk. 3. Barracks. 4. Armory. 5. Gazebo. 6. Bunker. 7. Aqueduct. 8. Crypt. 9. Foundry.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
