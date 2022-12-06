Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: POTPOURRI

(e.g., What is the main currency unit of India? Answer: Rupee.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. What would you do with a tam-o-shanter?

Answer________

2. These birds lay the largest eggs of any living land animal.

Answer________

3. This speech begins, "Four score and seven years ago ..."

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. What is Chivas Regal?

Answer________

5. The title of the 1973 film "Papillon" is French for _____.

Answer________

6. Which two continents are separated by the Dardanelles?

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. What is a missal?

Answer________

8. Term for a verse in which the first letter in each line forms a message.

Answer________

9. Phrase for a representation of the 14 stages in Christ's journey to Calvary.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Wear it (Scottish cap). 2. Ostriches. 3. Gettysburg Address. 4. A Scotch whisky. 5. Butterfly. 6. Asia and Europe. 7. A prayer book. 8. Acrostic. 9. Stations of the Cross.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you