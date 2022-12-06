Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: POTPOURRI
(e.g., What is the main currency unit of India? Answer: Rupee.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What would you do with a tam-o-shanter?
Answer________
2. These birds lay the largest eggs of any living land animal.
Answer________
3. This speech begins, "Four score and seven years ago ..."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is Chivas Regal?
Answer________
5. The title of the 1973 film "Papillon" is French for _____.
Answer________
6. Which two continents are separated by the Dardanelles?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What is a missal?
Answer________
8. Term for a verse in which the first letter in each line forms a message.
Answer________
9. Phrase for a representation of the 14 stages in Christ's journey to Calvary.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Wear it (Scottish cap). 2. Ostriches. 3. Gettysburg Address. 4. A Scotch whisky. 5. Butterfly. 6. Asia and Europe. 7. A prayer book. 8. Acrostic. 9. Stations of the Cross.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
