Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FEMALE LITERARY CHARACTERS

Name the novel, play or series in which the character appears. (e.g., Scarlett O’Hara. Answer: “Gone with the Wind.”)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Elizabeth Bennet

Answer________

2. Dorothy Gale

Answer________

3. Hermione Granger

Answer________

4. Anne Shirley

Answer________

5. Eponine

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. Ophelia

Answer________

7. Jean Louise “Scout” Finch

Answer________

8. Jo March

Answer________

9. Celie

Answer________

10. Hester Prynne

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. Susan Pevensie

Answer________

12. Katniss Everdeen

Answer________

13. Eowyn

Answer________

14. Lisbeth Salander

Answer________

15. Miss Havisham

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. “Pride and Prejudice.” 2. “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” 3. “Harry Potter” series. 4. “Anne of Green Gables.” 5. “Les Miserables.” 6. “Hamlet.” 7. “To Kill a Mockingbird.” 8. “Little Women.” 9. “The Color Purple.” 10. “The Scarlet Letter.” 11. “The Chronicles of Narnia” series. 12. “The Hunger Games” trilogy. 13. “The Lord of the Rings.” 14. “Millenium” series. 15. “Great Expectations.”

SCORING:

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you