Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FEMALE LITERARY CHARACTERS
Name the novel, play or series in which the character appears. (e.g., Scarlett O’Hara. Answer: “Gone with the Wind.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Elizabeth Bennet
Answer________
2. Dorothy Gale
Answer________
3. Hermione Granger
Answer________
4. Anne Shirley
Answer________
5. Eponine
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Ophelia
Answer________
7. Jean Louise “Scout” Finch
Answer________
8. Jo March
Answer________
9. Celie
Answer________
10. Hester Prynne
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Susan Pevensie
Answer________
12. Katniss Everdeen
Answer________
13. Eowyn
Answer________
14. Lisbeth Salander
Answer________
15. Miss Havisham
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “Pride and Prejudice.” 2. “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” 3. “Harry Potter” series. 4. “Anne of Green Gables.” 5. “Les Miserables.” 6. “Hamlet.” 7. “To Kill a Mockingbird.” 8. “Little Women.” 9. “The Color Purple.” 10. “The Scarlet Letter.” 11. “The Chronicles of Narnia” series. 12. “The Hunger Games” trilogy. 13. “The Lord of the Rings.” 14. “Millenium” series. 15. “Great Expectations.”
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
