Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: EARTH SCIENCE
(e.g., Molten rock that has been expelled from inside Earth. Answer: Lava.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A curved line of colors that appears in the sky when the sun shines while it is raining.
Answer________
2. What is “Old Faithful”?
Answer________
3. The atmospheric layer between the troposphere and the mesosphere.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A natural depression formed by the undermining or sudden collapse of the land surface.
Answer________
5. What does the Mohs scale indicate?
Answer________
6. This is about 24,901 miles (40.075 km).
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. It is the layer of the earth between the crust and the core.
Answer________
8. Name the three basic types of rock.
Answer________
9. This type of tide occurs when the difference between high and low tide is least.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Rainbow. 2. A geyser. 3. Stratosphere. 4. Sinkhole. 5. The hardness of rock. 6. Earth’s circumference. 7. Mantle. 8. Igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic. 9. Neap tide.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.