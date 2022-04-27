Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: EARTH SCIENCE

(e.g., Molten rock that has been expelled from inside Earth. Answer: Lava.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. A curved line of colors that appears in the sky when the sun shines while it is raining.

Answer________

2. What is “Old Faithful”?

Answer________

3. The atmospheric layer between the troposphere and the mesosphere.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. A natural depression formed by the undermining or sudden collapse of the land surface.

Answer________

5. What does the Mohs scale indicate?

Answer________

6. This is about 24,901 miles (40.075 km).

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. It is the layer of the earth between the crust and the core.

Answer________

8. Name the three basic types of rock.

Answer________

9. This type of tide occurs when the difference between high and low tide is least.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Rainbow. 2. A geyser. 3. Stratosphere. 4. Sinkhole. 5. The hardness of rock. 6. Earth’s circumference. 7. Mantle. 8. Igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic. 9. Neap tide.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

