ACROSS
1 Mischievous child
6 Red-brown
11 Name in fashion
16 Serf
21 English dynasty
22 Hunter constellation
23 Of gold
24 Century plant
25 Undermine
26 Mass-produced (Hyph.)
28 Dry ink
29 Psychic gift (Abbr.)
30 Loved one
32 "__ Bede
33 Reveals
35 __ poetica
36 Plexus
38 Exited
41 Perpetually
43 Network letters
44 Lo-cal
45 Of the skull
48 Make into law
50 Ocean
52 Know by feeling
55 Apothecary weight
57 Bind
58 Call
62 Farrow the actress
63 Flute
65 Unopened flower
67 Saharan
69 Horse of a certain color
70 __ capita
71 Also
72 Tractor-trailer
74 Eject
76 Disreputable joint
77 Beige
79 Lump
81 Trapshooting
83 Two of a kind
85 Pin
86 Minimal
88 Fortunate
90 Set afire
92 Elvis Aaron __
94 Unhearing
96 Mineral spring
97 Damage
99 Black Friday event
100 Smiled derisively
103 S&L gizmo
105 First appearance
107 Gold coin
110 Bounder
111 Footnote abbr.
113 Duck
115 Metallic element
117 Gaelic
118 Clears
120 A cheese
122 Throw in a high arc
123 Dawn goddess
125 Unclose, poetically
126 Empty a truck
128 Oolong, e.g.
130 Flip your __
132 Language of
Pakistan
133 Humor
134 Brewed beverages
135 __ Vegas
137 Region (Abbr.)
139 Soak
141 Poke fun at
143 __ Pendragon
145 More untidy
147 Comply
150 Coffee-filled vessel
152 Swindle
154 Chess piece
155 Mature
159 Male sheep
160 Aquarium creature
162 "Exodus" author
164 Fellow
166 Gun-rights org.
167 Home
169 Couples event in a barn (2 wds.)
173 Set of points
175 Abate (2 wds.)
176 Throb
177 Cravat
178 Get away from
179 Icy rain
180 Barks
181 Boutiques
182 Ford of the '50s
DOWN
1 Bovine animal
2 Malediction
3 Take as one's own
4 Up-to-date
5 Make ready
6 Relent
7 Time
8 Snapshot
9 Least little bit
10 Battery terminal
11 Remittance
12 Liquor
13 Graceful horse
14 One overinclined to instruct
15 Harsh
16 Bowlers
17 The "I"
18 Hawaiian porch
19 Not hidden
20 Laconic
27 Rant and __
31 Great joy
34 Letter for plurals
37 Old French coin
39 Bona __
40 Sailor
42 Police action
44 Landowner in Scotland
46 Schism
47 Dog breed, for short
49 Spotted food fish
51 WWII abbr.
52 Drive
53 Family member
54 Nonsense (Var.)
56 Not at all clear
59 Horse racing title (2 wds.)
60 Reception
61 Mournful poem
64 Loathsome
66 Expire
68 Slangy affirmative
69 Churns
73 Hair goo
75 Gullible one
78 Employer
80 Coach
81 Glide over ice
82 Stopwatch
84 Peruse
87 Movie-set event
89 Books pro (Abbr.)
91 Bar bill
93 Skid
95 Honored with a party
98 Furrow
100 Scour
101 State in the
northeast
102 Pop
104 Length measure
105 Ledger entry
106 Row
108 Savory jelly
109 Bicuspids
112 Dead lang.
114 Chemical
company
116 Showing assent
119 Regretful
121 Liquefy
124 Confident
127 "Do __ __ say"
129 Oohs and __
131 Polished stone
132 __ Minor
136 Makes safe
138 Certain voter (Abbr.)
140 Goof
142 Roll
143 Like no other
144 Hard to find
146 Candy
147 Some
examinations
148 Tower of __
149 Overact
151 Harsh to the ear
153 Golden-touch
king
156 Ear bone
157 Puritan
158 Atelier item
160 Clan
161 Temporary halt
163 Obi
165 Great merriment
168 Payable
170 Deadly snake
171 Sgt., for one
172 "Kindergarten __"
174 Hoary
