Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PENINSULAS
Name the peninsula by the bodies of water it borders. (e.g., Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean. Answer: Florida (Florida Peninsula).)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Red Sea, Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden
Answer________
2. Mediterranean Sea, Atlantic Ocean
Answer________
3. Adriatic Sea, Ionian Sea, Aegean Sea
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Gulf of Suez, Gulf of Aqaba
Answer________
5. Mediterranean Sea, Adriatic Sea, Ionian Sea, Tyrrhenian Sea
Answer________
6. Sea of Japan, Yellow Sea
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Irish Sea, St. George's Channel, Celtic Sea, Bristol Channel
Answer________
8. Pacific Ocean, Gulf of California
Answer________
9. Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Arabian Peninsula. 2. Iberian Peninsula. 3. Balkan Peninsula. 4. Sinai Peninsula. 5. Italy (Italian Peninsula or Apennine Peninsula). 6. Korean Peninsula. 7. Wales (Wales Peninsula). 8. Baja California Peninsula. 9. Yucatan Peninsula.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
