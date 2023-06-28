Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: PENINSULAS

Name the peninsula by the bodies of water it borders. (e.g., Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean. Answer: Florida (Florida Peninsula).)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Red Sea, Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden

Answer________

2. Mediterranean Sea, Atlantic Ocean

Answer________

3. Adriatic Sea, Ionian Sea, Aegean Sea

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Gulf of Suez, Gulf of Aqaba

Answer________

5. Mediterranean Sea, Adriatic Sea, Ionian Sea, Tyrrhenian Sea

Answer________

6. Sea of Japan, Yellow Sea

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Irish Sea, St. George's Channel, Celtic Sea, Bristol Channel

Answer________

8. Pacific Ocean, Gulf of California

Answer________

9. Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Arabian Peninsula. 2. Iberian Peninsula. 3. Balkan Peninsula. 4. Sinai Peninsula. 5. Italy (Italian Peninsula or Apennine Peninsula). 6. Korean Peninsula. 7. Wales (Wales Peninsula). 8. Baja California Peninsula. 9. Yucatan Peninsula.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

