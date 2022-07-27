Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: EASTERN HEMISPHERE CITIES
(e.g., A port on the Atlantic and the largest city of Morocco. Answer: Casablanca.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A city on the estuary of the Yangtze River and the world’s busiest container port.
Answer________
2. The largest city in Switzerland.
Answer________
3. It was formerly known as Bombay.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Settled as a penal colony, it is now the largest city in the state of Queensland.
Answer________
5. It is considered holy to three major religions — Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
Answer________
6. It was formerly known as Petrograd and later Leningrad.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. It is Afghanistan’s second-largest city after Kabul.
Answer________
8. The oldest capital city in the world. It was conquered by Alexander the Great.
Answer________
9. This city in the Netherlands is Europe’s largest seaport.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Shanghai. 2. Zurich. 3. Mumbai. 4. Brisbane. 5. Jerusalem. 6. Saint Petersburg. 7. Kandahar. 8. Damascus. 9. Rotterdam.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
