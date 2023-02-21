Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SPORTING FIRSTS
(e.g., Which race is first in horse-racing's Triple Crown? Answer: The Kentucky Derby.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Which city was the first to host the Summer Olympic Games in the Southern Hemisphere?
Answer________
2. Which country won football's first World Cup?
Answer________
3. He was the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era.
Answer________
4. In which city was the first baseball World Series game played outside the U.S.?
Answer________
5. In which city were the first modern Olympic Games held?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Who ran the first sub-4-minute mile?
Answer________
7. Who was the first female gymnast to score a perfect 10 in the Olympic Games?
Answer________
8. Who was first African American world heavyweight boxing champion?
Answer________
9. Jacques Plante was the first NHL goaltender to wear what?
Answer________
10. What were used as baskets for the first basketball game?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Which team won the first ever Super Bowl?
Answer________
12. In 1938, he became the first tennis player to win the four major championships in one year.
Answer________
13. Who was the first woman to swim the English Channel?
Answer________
14. Name the first horse to win all three races of the Triple Crown.
Answer________
15. A team from which city won the first modern World Series of Major League Baseball?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Melbourne. 2. Uruguay. 3. Jackie Robinson. 4. Toronto. 5. Athens. 6. Roger Bannister. 7. Nadia Comaneci. 8. Jack Johnson. 9. Face mask. 10. Peach baskets. 11. Green Bay Packers. 12. Don Budge. 13. Gertrude Ederle. 14. Sir Barton. 15. Boston (Boston Americans).
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
