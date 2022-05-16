Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: HELEN

Identify the person named Helen. (e.g., Her abduction resulted in the Trojan War. Answer: Helen of Troy.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. She won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth II in "The Queen" (2006).

Answer________

2. Anne Sullivan taught her to read and write and speak.

Answer________

3. She was one of the stars of "Mad About You" and won a Best Actress Oscar for "As Good as It Gets."

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. She was the editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine for 32 years.

Answer________

5. Nicknamed "First Lady of American Theatre."

Answer________

6. Her "I Am Woman" single was a No. 1 hit.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Her birth name was Helen. She wrote "The Tale of Peter Rabbit."

Answer________

8. She played the title role in the film "Supergirl" and had a role in the TV series of the same name.

Answer________

9. She is best known as the creator of the fictional character Bridget Jones.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Helen Mirren. 2. Helen Keller. 3. Helen Hunt. 4. Helen Gurley Brown. 5. Helen Hayes. 6. Helen Reddy. 7. Helen Beatrix Potter. 8. Helen Slater. 9. Helen Fielding.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Trending Video

Recommended for you