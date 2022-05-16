Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HELEN
Identify the person named Helen. (e.g., Her abduction resulted in the Trojan War. Answer: Helen of Troy.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. She won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth II in "The Queen" (2006).
Answer________
2. Anne Sullivan taught her to read and write and speak.
Answer________
3. She was one of the stars of "Mad About You" and won a Best Actress Oscar for "As Good as It Gets."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. She was the editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine for 32 years.
Answer________
5. Nicknamed "First Lady of American Theatre."
Answer________
6. Her "I Am Woman" single was a No. 1 hit.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Her birth name was Helen. She wrote "The Tale of Peter Rabbit."
Answer________
8. She played the title role in the film "Supergirl" and had a role in the TV series of the same name.
Answer________
9. She is best known as the creator of the fictional character Bridget Jones.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Helen Mirren. 2. Helen Keller. 3. Helen Hunt. 4. Helen Gurley Brown. 5. Helen Hayes. 6. Helen Reddy. 7. Helen Beatrix Potter. 8. Helen Slater. 9. Helen Fielding.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.