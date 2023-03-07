Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PEOPLE NAMED TONY
(e.g., American professional skateboarder nicknamed "Birdman." Answer: Tony Hawk.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He left his heart in San Francisco.
Answer________
2. He is best known as part of pop music group ____ ____ and Dawn.
Answer________
3. He starred as Tony Banta on "Taxi."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Prime minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007.
Answer________
5. Best known for portraying the role of Felix Unger on TV's "The Odd Couple."
Answer________
6. He starred in "Houdini" (1953) with his wife Janet Leigh.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Known for his role as Norman Bates in the film "Psycho."
Answer________
8. He played goalie for 16 seasons in the NHL for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Answer________
9. His BBC half-hour series included "The Blood Donor."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Tony Bennett. 2. Tony Orlando. 3. Tony Danza. 4. Tony Blair. 5. Tony Randall. 6. Tony Curtis. 7. Anthony ("Tony") Perkins. 8. Tony Esposito. 9. Tony Hancock.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
