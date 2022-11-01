Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BODIES OF WATER
(e.g., Africa's largest lake by area. Answer: Lake Victoria.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The smallest and shallowest of the world's five major oceans.
Answer________
2. In what state is Walden Pond?
Answer________
3. It is the southernmost, shallowest and smallest by volume of the Great Lakes.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Cologne, Rotterdam and Strasbourg are cities on this river.
Answer________
5. The Cyclades are an island group in this sea.
Answer________
6. This sea's deepest point is the Cayman Trough.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Its shores have the lowest land-based elevation on Earth.
Answer________
8. This gulf is the northernmost arm of the Baltic Sea.
Answer________
9. President Lyndon Johnson claimed that North Vietnam had attacked American destroyers in this gulf.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Arctic Ocean. 2. Massachusetts. 3. Lake Erie. 4. Rhine River. 5. Aegean Sea. 6. Caribbean Sea. 7. Dead Sea. 8. Gulf of Bothnia. 9. Gulf of Tonkin.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
