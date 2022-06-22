Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE MONTH OF JUNE
(e.g., June is the sixth month of the year in these two calendars. Answer: Julian and Gregorian.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. June is the second of four months to have a length of how many days?
Answer________
2. In America, June is the month with the most hours of ____.
Answer________
3. The traditional summer in America begins on what date?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What special day is the third Sunday in June?
Answer________
5. This special June day commemorates the emancipation of African-American slaves.
Answer________
6. The name of which state capital begins with “June”?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The Arietids peak on June 7. What are they?
Answer________
8. At 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 1971, this popular TV show aired for the last time.
Answer________
9. Which country singer named June was born on June 23, 1929?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. 30 days. 2. Daylight (sunlight). 3. June 21. 4. Father’s Day. 5. Juneteenth. 6. Juneau, Alaska. 7. Meteor showers. 8. “The Ed Sullivan Show.” 9. June Carter Cash.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.