Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: JOE OR JOSEPH WHO?
(e.g., The 46th U.S. president: Joe ____. Answer: Biden.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “The Yankee Clipper”: Joe ____.
Answer________
2. “The Brown Bomber”: Joe ____.
Answer________
3. “Broadway Joe”: Joe ____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Leader of the Soviet Union: Joseph ____.
Answer________
5. U.S. politician who led investigations into alleged communist infiltration: Joseph ____.
Answer________
6. Tough guy in the films “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas” and “Casino”: Joe ____.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Chief propagandist of the Nazi party: Joseph ____.
Answer________
8. He retired from football after a career-ending leg injury: Joe ____.
Answer________
9. Boxer “Smokin’ Joe”: Joe ____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. DiMaggio. 2. Louis. 3. Namath. 4. Stalin. 5. McCarthy. 6. Pesci. 7. Goebbels. 8. Theismann. 9. Frazier.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
