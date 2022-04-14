Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: JOE OR JOSEPH WHO?

(e.g., The 46th U.S. president: Joe ____. Answer: Biden.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. “The Yankee Clipper”: Joe ____.

Answer________

2. “The Brown Bomber”: Joe ____.

Answer________

3. “Broadway Joe”: Joe ____.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Leader of the Soviet Union: Joseph ____.

Answer________

5. U.S. politician who led investigations into alleged communist infiltration: Joseph ____.

Answer________

6. Tough guy in the films “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas” and “Casino”: Joe ____.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Chief propagandist of the Nazi party: Joseph ____.

Answer________

8. He retired from football after a career-ending leg injury: Joe ____.

Answer________

9. Boxer “Smokin’ Joe”: Joe ____.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. DiMaggio. 2. Louis. 3. Namath. 4. Stalin. 5. McCarthy. 6. Pesci. 7. Goebbels. 8. Theismann. 9. Frazier.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

