Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: JOSEPH
(e.g., The 46th U.S. president. Answer: Joseph "Joe" Biden.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He ruled the Soviet Union from 1927 until 1953.
Answer________
2. Joseph and Mary traveled to this city to be taxed.
Answer________
3. Another biblical Joseph was given this special coat by his father.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The founder of the Latter-day Saints movement.
Answer________
5. This businessman was the father of the 35th U.S. president.
Answer________
6. Author of "Heart of Darkness."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What special responsibility was assumed by Joseph of Arimathea?
Answer________
8. The propaganda minister of Nazi Germany.
Answer________
9. This Nez Perce Indian leader said, "I will fight no more forever."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Joseph Stalin. 2. Bethlehem. 3. A coat of many colors. 4. Joseph Smith. 5. Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. 6. Joseph Conrad. 7. Responsibility for the burial of Jesus. 8. Joseph Goebbels. 9. Chief Joseph.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.