Subject: SHERLOCK HOLMES

(e.g., What was Sherlock’s line of work? Answer: Private detective.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Who created the character?

2. Name any one year in which the author lived.

3. What was the name of Sherlock’s friend and biographer?

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. On which street did they both live?

5. What was the name of their landlady?

6. Sherlock first appeared in this colorful novel.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. The creator of the character said that this real-life surgeon was his inspiration for Sherlock.

8. What was the name of Sherlock’s older brother?

9. The older brother co-founded this fictional gentlemen’s club.

ANSWERS: 1. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. 2. 1859-1930. 3. Dr. John H. Watson. 4. (221B) Baker Street. 5. Mrs. Hudson. 6. “A Study in Scarlet.” 7. Joseph Bell. 8. Mycroft. 9. The Diogenes Club.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

