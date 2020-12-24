Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SHERLOCK HOLMES
(e.g., What was Sherlock’s line of work? Answer: Private detective.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Who created the character?
Answer________
2. Name any one year in which the author lived.
Answer________
3. What was the name of Sherlock’s friend and biographer?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. On which street did they both live?
Answer________
5. What was the name of their landlady?
Answer________
6. Sherlock first appeared in this colorful novel.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The creator of the character said that this real-life surgeon was his inspiration for Sherlock.
Answer________
8. What was the name of Sherlock’s older brother?
Answer________
9. The older brother co-founded this fictional gentlemen’s club.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. 2. 1859-1930. 3. Dr. John H. Watson. 4. (221B) Baker Street. 5. Mrs. Hudson. 6. “A Study in Scarlet.” 7. Joseph Bell. 8. Mycroft. 9. The Diogenes Club.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2020 Ken Fisher
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.