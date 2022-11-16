Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SYMBOLS

Provide the name of the symbol. (e.g., Pirate symbol. Answer: Jolly Roger (skull and crossbones).)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Bird symbolizing peace.

Answer________

2. Bird symbolizing wisdom.

Answer________

3. A plant with leaves symbolizing good luck.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Symbol denoting poison and other hazardous or dangerous materials.

Answer________

5. It was a symbol of Nazism in the 20th century.

Answer________

6. Symbol of death and mortality.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Symbol used to indicate battlegrounds on maps.

Answer________

8. Flower indicating love and romance.

Answer________

9. A candelabrum celebrating Hanukkah.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Dove. 2. Owl. 3. Four-leaf clover. 4. Skull and crossbones. 5. Swastika. 6. Human skull. 7. Crossed swords. 8. Red rose. 9. Menorah.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

