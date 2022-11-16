Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SYMBOLS
Provide the name of the symbol. (e.g., Pirate symbol. Answer: Jolly Roger (skull and crossbones).)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Bird symbolizing peace.
Answer________
2. Bird symbolizing wisdom.
Answer________
3. A plant with leaves symbolizing good luck.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Symbol denoting poison and other hazardous or dangerous materials.
Answer________
5. It was a symbol of Nazism in the 20th century.
Answer________
6. Symbol of death and mortality.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Symbol used to indicate battlegrounds on maps.
Answer________
8. Flower indicating love and romance.
Answer________
9. A candelabrum celebrating Hanukkah.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Dove. 2. Owl. 3. Four-leaf clover. 4. Skull and crossbones. 5. Swastika. 6. Human skull. 7. Crossed swords. 8. Red rose. 9. Menorah.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.