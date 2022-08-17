Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SEA CREATURES
(e.g., The male of this type of crab has one enlarged claw. Answer: Fiddler crab.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This large game fish swims up rivers to produce its eggs.
Answer________
2. It has a prehensile tail and a head and neck suggestive of a horse.
Answer________
3. This creature has the longest lifespan of all marine mammals.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. These mammals may have originated the legend of mermaids.
Answer________
5. This fish is valued for its roe, which is used for caviar.
Answer________
6. This freshwater fish uses an electric discharge to stun its prey and for defense.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This shark is so named because it has fins that are shaped like wings.
Answer________
8. A weakling is often called this type of gelatinous fish.
Answer________
9. These extremely small shellfish are a major source of food for baleen whales.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Salmon. 2. Seahorse. 3. The (bowhead) whale. 4. Manatee (sea cow). 5. Sturgeon. 6. Electric eel. 7. Angel shark. 8. Jellyfish. 9. Krill.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.