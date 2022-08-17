Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SEA CREATURES

(e.g., The male of this type of crab has one enlarged claw. Answer: Fiddler crab.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. This large game fish swims up rivers to produce its eggs.

Answer________

2. It has a prehensile tail and a head and neck suggestive of a horse.

Answer________

3. This creature has the longest lifespan of all marine mammals.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. These mammals may have originated the legend of mermaids.

Answer________

5. This fish is valued for its roe, which is used for caviar.

Answer________

6. This freshwater fish uses an electric discharge to stun its prey and for defense.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. This shark is so named because it has fins that are shaped like wings.

Answer________

8. A weakling is often called this type of gelatinous fish.

Answer________

9. These extremely small shellfish are a major source of food for baleen whales.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Salmon. 2. Seahorse. 3. The (bowhead) whale. 4. Manatee (sea cow). 5. Sturgeon. 6. Electric eel. 7. Angel shark. 8. Jellyfish. 9. Krill.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

