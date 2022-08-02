ACROSS

1 Try to capture

6 Blueprint

10 Bar

15 Books expert (Abbr.)

18 Send along

19 Cast a fierce look

21 Toil

22 Ran, said of dyes

23 Wonderland girl

24 __ Day Saints

25 Undermine

26 Peruse

27 Ga. neighbor

28 Ground meat portion

29 Application

31 Give satisfaction

33 Fling

35 Poker stake

36 Cherish

37 Wafted

38 "Odyssey" sorceress

40 Livid

41 Tobacco kiln

42 Lamp on a wall

44 Doctrine

45 DEA agent

47 Auditorium

51 Stiffen cuffs and collars

52 Vim and __

53 __ Panza

55 Shoe part

56 Mend

57 Rani's garment

58 "Hooray!"

60 Demonstrate

62 Part of a foot

63 Emphasis

65 Travels

66 Penniless one

67 To the __ degree

68 Remunerated

69 __ de force

71 Warble

73 Thesaurus entry (Abbr.)

75 Rest

76 Squeaky noise

77 Make haste

78 __ tide

81 Sweet topping

83 Bugle

84 Denomination

85 Days long past

87 Lodestone

90 Chester __ Arthur

92 Indifference

94 Make worn

95 Standard of perfection

96 Smarts

98 Cleveland's lake

99 Fiery jet

100 Tin

101 Radiant

103 Father of Jacob and Esau

105 Kicked

106 The States (Abbr.)

108 Stem joint

109 "__ Arden"

110 Decelerated

111 Compass point

113 Union demand

114 Blackboard

115 Pamphlet

118 Rope for a cowboy

119 Coconut fiber

120 Betsy or Diana

124 Take willingly

125 French artist

126 Push

127 Soft food for babies

128 Aspersion

129 Food fish

131 Horse or zebra, e.g.

133 Garbo of old movies

135 Dines

136 Unfettered

137 Marathon man

138 Reduced

139 Abbr. on a map

140 Ceased

141 Culture medium

142 Ghost

DOWN

1 Vessel

2 Common greeting

3 Nom de plume

4 Cul-de- __

5 Peeper

6 River in Nebraska

7 Coffee beverage

8 Dilettantish

9 Wedding notice word

10 Indistinct

11 Gargantuan

12 Music maker

13 Scrod

14 Dumpling variety

15 Anti-slip device

16 Kind of porridge

17 Did sums

19 Look

20 Toil

22 __ of fresh air

28 Dry out

30 Organize

32 __ Angeles

34 Surface burn

36 __ Domini

37 Compel

39 Go very slowly

40 Sponsorship

42 By fits and __

43 Attention-getting

44 Weary

45 Neck part

46 Producing insensibility

48 On the summit of

49 Nada, to Naomi Osaka

50 Wanton look

51 Bridge

52 Pied

53 Fast-food eating utensil

54 Fall birthstone

57 Blot

59 Arboreal lizard

61 Precept

63 Divided

64 Like a weightlifter

66 Devoutness

70 Poetic preposition

72 Nouveau __

74 Ship of 1492

76 Intone

79 Rebuke

80 Held accountable

82 Small room

84 Palin or Silverman

86 Colored

87 Isinglass

88 Name in Genesis

89 Heredity factor

91 Occupation

93 "War and __"

94 Bloom

96 Francis __ Key

97 Threatening

99 Bottom

102 Make disconcerted

104 Middling (Hyph.)

105 Loud sound

107 Cites

109 Facilitate

110 Thin piece

112 High mountain

113 __ and raved

114 Earlier

115 Kind of printer

116 Brilliant display

117 Sharp

118 Low-down fellow

119 Porcelain

121 Musical drama

122 Filled

123 Digging implement

125 Temperament

126 Vocalized

130 Howard or Perlman

132 Sine __ non

133 Aid to navigation (Abbr.)

134 "Go, team!"

