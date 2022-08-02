ACROSS
1 Try to capture
6 Blueprint
10 Bar
15 Books expert (Abbr.)
18 Send along
19 Cast a fierce look
21 Toil
22 Ran, said of dyes
23 Wonderland girl
24 __ Day Saints
25 Undermine
26 Peruse
27 Ga. neighbor
28 Ground meat portion
29 Application
31 Give satisfaction
33 Fling
35 Poker stake
36 Cherish
37 Wafted
38 "Odyssey" sorceress
40 Livid
41 Tobacco kiln
42 Lamp on a wall
44 Doctrine
45 DEA agent
47 Auditorium
51 Stiffen cuffs and collars
52 Vim and __
53 __ Panza
55 Shoe part
56 Mend
57 Rani's garment
58 "Hooray!"
60 Demonstrate
62 Part of a foot
63 Emphasis
65 Travels
66 Penniless one
67 To the __ degree
68 Remunerated
69 __ de force
71 Warble
73 Thesaurus entry (Abbr.)
75 Rest
76 Squeaky noise
77 Make haste
78 __ tide
81 Sweet topping
83 Bugle
84 Denomination
85 Days long past
87 Lodestone
90 Chester __ Arthur
92 Indifference
94 Make worn
95 Standard of perfection
96 Smarts
98 Cleveland's lake
99 Fiery jet
100 Tin
101 Radiant
103 Father of Jacob and Esau
105 Kicked
106 The States (Abbr.)
108 Stem joint
109 "__ Arden"
110 Decelerated
111 Compass point
113 Union demand
114 Blackboard
115 Pamphlet
118 Rope for a cowboy
119 Coconut fiber
120 Betsy or Diana
124 Take willingly
125 French artist
126 Push
127 Soft food for babies
128 Aspersion
129 Food fish
131 Horse or zebra, e.g.
133 Garbo of old movies
135 Dines
136 Unfettered
137 Marathon man
138 Reduced
139 Abbr. on a map
140 Ceased
141 Culture medium
142 Ghost
DOWN
1 Vessel
2 Common greeting
3 Nom de plume
4 Cul-de- __
5 Peeper
6 River in Nebraska
7 Coffee beverage
8 Dilettantish
9 Wedding notice word
10 Indistinct
11 Gargantuan
12 Music maker
13 Scrod
14 Dumpling variety
15 Anti-slip device
16 Kind of porridge
17 Did sums
19 Look
20 Toil
22 __ of fresh air
28 Dry out
30 Organize
32 __ Angeles
34 Surface burn
36 __ Domini
37 Compel
39 Go very slowly
40 Sponsorship
42 By fits and __
43 Attention-getting
44 Weary
45 Neck part
46 Producing insensibility
48 On the summit of
49 Nada, to Naomi Osaka
50 Wanton look
51 Bridge
52 Pied
53 Fast-food eating utensil
54 Fall birthstone
57 Blot
59 Arboreal lizard
61 Precept
63 Divided
64 Like a weightlifter
66 Devoutness
70 Poetic preposition
72 Nouveau __
74 Ship of 1492
76 Intone
79 Rebuke
80 Held accountable
82 Small room
84 Palin or Silverman
86 Colored
87 Isinglass
88 Name in Genesis
89 Heredity factor
91 Occupation
93 "War and __"
94 Bloom
96 Francis __ Key
97 Threatening
99 Bottom
102 Make disconcerted
104 Middling (Hyph.)
105 Loud sound
107 Cites
109 Facilitate
110 Thin piece
112 High mountain
113 __ and raved
114 Earlier
115 Kind of printer
116 Brilliant display
117 Sharp
118 Low-down fellow
119 Porcelain
121 Musical drama
122 Filled
123 Digging implement
125 Temperament
126 Vocalized
130 Howard or Perlman
132 Sine __ non
133 Aid to navigation (Abbr.)
134 "Go, team!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.