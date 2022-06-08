Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THEORIES
(e.g., This theory concerns the origin of plants and animals. Answer: Theory of evolution.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This scientific theory describes the origin of all space, time, matter and energy.
Answer________
2. This Cold War theory said if one country fell to communism, nearby ones would follow.
Answer________
3. A theory that explains an event as the result of a secret plot by powerful people.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Theory in which the universe has no beginning or end.
Answer________
5. This theory states that small alterations can give rise to strikingly great consequences.
Answer________
6. This theory by Einstein regards the relationship between space and time.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This theory suggests that space time can have up to 10 dimensions.
Answer________
8. This rule states that the simplest of two or more competing theories is preferable.
Answer________
9. Under his geocentric model, the sun, moon, stars and planets all orbit Earth.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Big-bang theory. 2. Domino theory. 3. Conspiracy theory. 4. Steady-state theory. 5. Chaos theory (the butterfly effect). 6. Special (theory of) relativity. 7. String theory. 8. Occam's razor. 9. Ptolemy.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
