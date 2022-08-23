ACROSS

1 Brainstorms

6 Baby talk

10 "__, I'm Adam"

15 Nonsense

18 Meld

19 Favorable status

21 Where Greeks once met

22 Currier and __

24 Fold

25 Acclaimed

26 Sound reasoning

27 Where Cusco is

28 Common abbr.

29 Lacking feet

31 Profits

33 Disinclined

35 Back muscles, for short

37 Paradise

38 Dark and dirty

39 Wrote a certain way

40 Purloined

42 Hymn of praise

43 Incline

44 Santana or Castaneda

46 Popped

47 __ vital

48 Woman of rank

52 Tex-Mex fare

53 Flat cap

54 Handsome fellow

56 Farm animal

57 Subtle twist

58 Remove, in printing

59 Cream of the crop

60 __ de Jouy

62 Under covers

63 Cereal grass

65 __ -picking

66 Adjoin

67 Steal from

68 Burden

69 Nerve network

71 __ diem

73 Genus of ducks

75 Henpeck

76 A Great Lake

77 Mil. address part

78 Cut

82 Ne plus __

84 Genesis name

85 "Right away!"

86 Leguminous plant

87 Misdirected

90 Pear-shaped fruit

91 Morning meal

93 Triumphs

94 Termagant

95 Champagne glass

97 Western Indian

98 Take forcibly

99 Cravat

100 Deli meat

102 Overcharge for a ticket

104 Expensive

105 Black

107 Pond

108 Tamed parrot

109 Layered

110 Increased

112 Ricochet

113 Any stone fruit

114 Chess grandmaster Bobby __

117 Ornate

118 Mangelwurzel

119 Coarse file

123 Cream-filled pastry

124 Search party

125 Most pleasant

127 Dir. letters

128 Watery trench

129 To pieces

131 African antelope

133 Jargon

135 Wall pier

136 Relish

137 Relents

138 Ripple pattern

139 Upperclassman (Abbr.)

140 Inscribe

141 Sapling

142 Arab ruler (Var.)

DOWN

1 Drive

2 Greek letter

3 Put up

4 Turkish title

5 Stiff hair

6 Make numb

7 Pertaining to bees

8 Uninteresting

9 Dined

10 Speak ill of

11 "The __ and the Ecstasy"

12 Pups

13 "Exodus" hero

14 Pasta type

15 Mellowed

16 Not hidden

17 Of few words

19 Kind of scholar

20 Most nervous

23 Took legal action

30 Tea type

32 Branch of biol.

34 Big wheel (Abbr.)

36 Maroon

38 Challenge

39 Jumbo jet

41 Friendly nation

42 Thick soup

43 Opening

44 Biochemical element

45 One-celled organism

46 Alarm parts

47 Redact

49 Amino __

50 A spy among us

51 Pitcher

52 Glittering headband

53 White whale

54 Unfamiliar

55 Layover

58 Money in Algeria

59 Bury

61 Portland's state (Abbr.)

63 "The Full __"

64 Plod

66 Thin soup

70 Notable time

71 Treat for a feline

72 Swiftly

74 Confident

76 Part of Hispaniola

79 For one

80 Felt

81 Too quick

83 Blue and blue-sky

85 Gruff

87 Italian wine city

88 Leg part

89 Journey

90 Be in a rage

92 Domain

93 Novelist

95 Laugh at

96 Edible fat

98 Outer garment

101 Strength of electrical current

102 Magic

103 Glut

104 Shows displeasure

106 State in Mexico

108 Kitchen items

109 Streams

111 __ Beta Kappa

112 Twin brother of Pollux

113 Unscramble

114 Disaster-response org.

115 Pictures

116 Layered rock

117 Strong suit

118 Authoritative book

120 Actress __ Dickinson

121 Rhonchus

122 Falk or Fonda

124 Gone by

125 __ -do-well

126 Like a house pet

130 Play on words

132 Bash

134 CD- __

