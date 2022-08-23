ACROSS
1 Brainstorms
6 Baby talk
10 "__, I'm Adam"
15 Nonsense
18 Meld
19 Favorable status
21 Where Greeks once met
22 Currier and __
24 Fold
25 Acclaimed
26 Sound reasoning
27 Where Cusco is
28 Common abbr.
29 Lacking feet
31 Profits
33 Disinclined
35 Back muscles, for short
37 Paradise
38 Dark and dirty
39 Wrote a certain way
40 Purloined
42 Hymn of praise
43 Incline
44 Santana or Castaneda
46 Popped
47 __ vital
48 Woman of rank
52 Tex-Mex fare
53 Flat cap
54 Handsome fellow
56 Farm animal
57 Subtle twist
58 Remove, in printing
59 Cream of the crop
60 __ de Jouy
62 Under covers
63 Cereal grass
65 __ -picking
66 Adjoin
67 Steal from
68 Burden
69 Nerve network
71 __ diem
73 Genus of ducks
75 Henpeck
76 A Great Lake
77 Mil. address part
78 Cut
82 Ne plus __
84 Genesis name
85 "Right away!"
86 Leguminous plant
87 Misdirected
90 Pear-shaped fruit
91 Morning meal
93 Triumphs
94 Termagant
95 Champagne glass
97 Western Indian
98 Take forcibly
99 Cravat
100 Deli meat
102 Overcharge for a ticket
104 Expensive
105 Black
107 Pond
108 Tamed parrot
109 Layered
110 Increased
112 Ricochet
113 Any stone fruit
114 Chess grandmaster Bobby __
117 Ornate
118 Mangelwurzel
119 Coarse file
123 Cream-filled pastry
124 Search party
125 Most pleasant
127 Dir. letters
128 Watery trench
129 To pieces
131 African antelope
133 Jargon
135 Wall pier
136 Relish
137 Relents
138 Ripple pattern
139 Upperclassman (Abbr.)
140 Inscribe
141 Sapling
142 Arab ruler (Var.)
DOWN
1 Drive
2 Greek letter
3 Put up
4 Turkish title
5 Stiff hair
6 Make numb
7 Pertaining to bees
8 Uninteresting
9 Dined
10 Speak ill of
11 "The __ and the Ecstasy"
12 Pups
13 "Exodus" hero
14 Pasta type
15 Mellowed
16 Not hidden
17 Of few words
19 Kind of scholar
20 Most nervous
23 Took legal action
30 Tea type
32 Branch of biol.
34 Big wheel (Abbr.)
36 Maroon
38 Challenge
39 Jumbo jet
41 Friendly nation
42 Thick soup
43 Opening
44 Biochemical element
45 One-celled organism
46 Alarm parts
47 Redact
49 Amino __
50 A spy among us
51 Pitcher
52 Glittering headband
53 White whale
54 Unfamiliar
55 Layover
58 Money in Algeria
59 Bury
61 Portland's state (Abbr.)
63 "The Full __"
64 Plod
66 Thin soup
70 Notable time
71 Treat for a feline
72 Swiftly
74 Confident
76 Part of Hispaniola
79 For one
80 Felt
81 Too quick
83 Blue and blue-sky
85 Gruff
87 Italian wine city
88 Leg part
89 Journey
90 Be in a rage
92 Domain
93 Novelist
95 Laugh at
96 Edible fat
98 Outer garment
101 Strength of electrical current
102 Magic
103 Glut
104 Shows displeasure
106 State in Mexico
108 Kitchen items
109 Streams
111 __ Beta Kappa
112 Twin brother of Pollux
113 Unscramble
114 Disaster-response org.
115 Pictures
116 Layered rock
117 Strong suit
118 Authoritative book
120 Actress __ Dickinson
121 Rhonchus
122 Falk or Fonda
124 Gone by
125 __ -do-well
126 Like a house pet
130 Play on words
132 Bash
134 CD- __
