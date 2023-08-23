Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SPORTS NICKNAMES
Identify the athlete. Hint: His first name is part of his nickname. (e.g., “Marvelous Marvin”: boxing. Answer: Marvin Hagler.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Broadway Joe”: football.
Answer________
2. “Stan the Man”: baseball.
Answer________
3. “Super Mario”: hockey.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “Jersey Joe”: boxing.
Answer________
5. “Hammerin’ Hank”: baseball.
Answer________
6. “Joe Cool”: football.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “Teddy Ballgame”: baseball.
Answer________
8. “Sir Charles”: basketball.
Answer________
9. “Smokin’ Joe”: boxing.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Joe Namath. 2. Stan Musial. 3. Mario Lemieux. 4. Joe Walcott. 5. Hank Aaron. 6. Joe Montana. 7. Ted Williams. 8. Charles Barkley. 9. Joe Frazier.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
