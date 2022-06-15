Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: LINES FROM LITERATURE
(e.g., Complete the line from “Les Miserables.” “It is nothing to die; it is dreadful (frightful) not to ____.” Answer: Live.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The novel ends, “After all, tomorrow is another day.”
Answer________
2. What novel contains the line, “It was a pleasure to burn.”
Answer________
3. The novel begins, “He was an old man who fished alone in a skiff in the Gulf Stream.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This novel ends, “He loved Big Brother.”
Answer________
5. What novel contains the line, “Beware; for I am fearless, and therefore powerful.”
Answer________
6. This novel begins, “In a village of La Mancha, the name of which I have no desire to call to mind.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This novel’s last line begins, “It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done.”
Answer________
8. What novel contains the line, “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.”
Answer________
9. The opening line contains, “...stands a rusty wooden house, with seven acutely peaked gables.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “Gone With the Wind.” 2. “Fahrenheit 451.” 3. “The Old Man and the Sea.” 4. “1984.” 5. “Frankenstein.” 6. “Don Quixote.” 7. “A Tale of two Cities.” 8. “Wuthering Heights.” 9. “The House of Seven Gables.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
