Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: RENAMED CITIES

A previous name is provided. Provide the current name. (e.g., Bytown. Answer: Ottawa (Canada).)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Constantinople

Answer________

2. Peking

Answer________

3. Bombay

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Edo

Answer________

5. Saigon

Answer________

6. Mont-Royal

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Danzig

Answer________

8. Leningrad

Answer________

9. Fort Dearborn

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Istanbul (Turkey). 2. Beijing (China). 3. Mumbai (India). 4. Tokyo (Japan). 5. Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam). 6. Montreal (Canada). 7. Gdansk (Poland). 8. Saint Petersburg (Russia). 9. Chicago (U.S.).

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you