Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: RENAMED CITIES
A previous name is provided. Provide the current name. (e.g., Bytown. Answer: Ottawa (Canada).)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Constantinople
Answer________
2. Peking
Answer________
3. Bombay
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Edo
Answer________
5. Saigon
Answer________
6. Mont-Royal
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Danzig
Answer________
8. Leningrad
Answer________
9. Fort Dearborn
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Istanbul (Turkey). 2. Beijing (China). 3. Mumbai (India). 4. Tokyo (Japan). 5. Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam). 6. Montreal (Canada). 7. Gdansk (Poland). 8. Saint Petersburg (Russia). 9. Chicago (U.S.).
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
