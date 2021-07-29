FROM NORTH AMERICA SYNDICATE INC., 300 W. 57th STREET, 41st FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
SUPER QUIZ
Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CASH AND CAREY
Provide the last word of the Johnny Cash or Mariah Carey song title. (e.g., Mariah Carey: "One Sweet ____." Answer: Day.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Johnny Cash: "I Walk the ____"
Answer________
2. Mariah Carey: "All I Want for Christmas Is ____"
Answer________
3. Johnny Cash: "Ring of ___"
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Johnny Cash: "Folsom Prison ____"
Answer________
5. Mariah Carey: "Always Be My ____"
Answer________
6. Johnny Cash: "A Boy Named ____"
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Johnny Cash: "Ghost Riders in the ____"
Answer________
8. Mariah Carey: "Vision of ____"
Answer________
9. Johnny Cash: "Orange Blossom ____"
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Line. 2. You. 3. Fire. 4. Blues. 5. Baby. 6. Sue. 7. Sky. 8. Love. 9. Special.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
