Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: 3 LETTERS -- MIDDLE LETTER "U"
(e.g., Purchase. Answer: Buy.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The central part of a car wheel.
Answer________
2. A humorous play on words.
Answer________
3. Two people who sing or perform together.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A mongrel.
Answer________
5. A place of business serving beer or other alcoholic drinks and often basic meals.
Answer________
6. Food of a ruminant, regurgitated to be chewed again.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A shade or tint of color.
Answer________
8. To tap lightly on the shoulder by way of conferring knighthood.
Answer________
9. A black-and-white sea bird that goes underwater to catch fish.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Hub. 2. Pun. 3. Duo. 4. Cur. 5. Pub. 6. Cud. 7. Hue. 8. Dub. 9. Auk.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
