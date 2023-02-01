Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: POTPOURRI
(e.g., The novel “Gadsby” (1939) claimed, “50,000 word novel without the letter ___.” Answer: “E.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Which author is credited with inventing more than 1,700 words?
Answer________
2. Portions of which scientist’s brain are on exhibit in a museum in Philadelphia?
Answer________
3. What is the only letter that does not appear in any U.S. state name?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. In which city-state is chewing gum banned?
Answer________
5. Arachibutyrophobia is the fear of ______ sticking to the roof of the mouth.
Answer________
6. What is the singular form of “spaghetti”? (A single strand of spaghetti.)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What record is claimed for the word “strengths”?
Answer________
8. What award has been won by each of Presidents Carter, Clinton and Obama?
Answer________
9. According to the Global Peace Index, what is the safest country in the world?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. William Shakespeare. 2. Albert Einstein. 3.Q. 4. Singapore. 5. Peanut butter. 6. Spaghetto. 7. Longest English word with one vowel. 8. Grammy Award. 9. Iceland.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
