Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: COASTS & COASTLINES
(e.g., In which country is the Dalmatian Coast? Answer: Croatia.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It stretches across the California coastline between Carmel and San Simeon.
Answer________
2. Which American state has the longest coastline?
Answer________
3. Which country has the longest coastline?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This rugged Italian shoreline is made up of a cluster of five coastal villages.
Answer________
5. Which of the 50 contiguous states has the longest coastline?
Answer________
6. The Malabar Coast stretches from Goa to this country’s southern tip.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The Giant’s Causeway is a famous site on this country’s Antrim Coast.
Answer________
8. Which African country has “Coast” in its name?
Answer________
9. What was the former name of Ghana?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Big Sur. 2. Alaska. 3. Canada. 4. Cinque Terre. 5. Florida. 6. India. 7. Ireland. 8. Ivory Coast. 9. Gold Coast.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
