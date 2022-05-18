Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: RHYME TIME
Use the clue to provide a two-word rhyme. (e.g., A recently built facility to exhibit animals. Answer: New zoo.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A very good quality alcoholic drink made from grapes.
Answer________
2. A pretend viper.
Answer________
3. A very big and tall customer.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A group of athletes perceived to be the most qualified in their sport.
Answer________
5. A ditch dug as a fortification in France.
Answer________
6. A minor automobile accident.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A formal social event with dancing held in the autumn.
Answer________
8. A lively and popular entertainment location.
Answer________
9. A person who is late for a planned social engagement.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Fine wine. 2. Fake snake. 3. Giant client. 4. Dream team. 5. French trench. 6. Fender bender. 7. Fall ball. 8. Hot spot. 9. Late date.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
