Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: COUNTRIES
(e.g., In which country is Diamond Head? Answer: The U.S.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Its former name was Ceylon.
Answer________
2. This country is bordered by Russia to the north and China to the south.
Answer________
3. The capital city of this country is named after the Duke of Wellington.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This country comes between Chad and China in an alphabetical list.
Answer________
5. This country was formerly divided into North and South by the 17th parallel north.
Answer________
6. Which country completes the song lyrics? "Matilda, she take me money and run____."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Name the world's largest landlocked country.
Answer________
8. The Galapagos Islands are part of which country?
Answer________
9. The most sparsely populated country in Europe.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Sri Lanka. 2. Mongolia. 3. New Zealand. 4. Chile. 5. Vietnam. 6.Venezuela. 7. Kazakhstan. 8. Ecuador. 9. Iceland.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
