Subject: COUNTRIES

(e.g., In which country is Diamond Head? Answer: The U.S.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Its former name was Ceylon.

2. This country is bordered by Russia to the north and China to the south.

3. The capital city of this country is named after the Duke of Wellington.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. This country comes between Chad and China in an alphabetical list.

5. This country was formerly divided into North and South by the 17th parallel north.

6. Which country completes the song lyrics? "Matilda, she take me money and run____."

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Name the world's largest landlocked country.

8. The Galapagos Islands are part of which country?

9. The most sparsely populated country in Europe.

ANSWERS: 1. Sri Lanka. 2. Mongolia. 3. New Zealand. 4. Chile. 5. Vietnam. 6.Venezuela. 7. Kazakhstan. 8. Ecuador. 9. Iceland.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

