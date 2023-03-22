Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CHRISTIANITY
(e.g., An ____ is a papal letter addressed to the bishops of the church. Answer: Encyclical.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Which of the 12 disciples is first alphabetically?
Answer________
2. By what name is the day before Ash Wednesday known?
Answer________
3. What is the common name for the Society of Friends?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What armed force protects the Pope within Vatican City?
Answer________
5. Term for the period of 40 days before Easter.
Answer________
6. In which country is the Coptic Church centered?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Term for Jan. 6, which celebrates the visit of the three wise men to the infant Jesus.
Answer________
8. What magazine is distributed by the Jehovah's Witnesses?
Answer________
9. What group places Bibles in hotels?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Andrew. 2. Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day. 3. Quakers. 4. Swiss Guard. 5. Lent. 6. Egypt. 7. Epiphany. 8. The Watchtower. 9. Gideons International.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
