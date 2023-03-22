Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: CHRISTIANITY

(e.g., An ____ is a papal letter addressed to the bishops of the church. Answer: Encyclical.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Which of the 12 disciples is first alphabetically?

Answer________

2. By what name is the day before Ash Wednesday known?

Answer________

3. What is the common name for the Society of Friends?

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. What armed force protects the Pope within Vatican City?

Answer________

5. Term for the period of 40 days before Easter.

Answer________

6. In which country is the Coptic Church centered?

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Term for Jan. 6, which celebrates the visit of the three wise men to the infant Jesus.

Answer________

8. What magazine is distributed by the Jehovah's Witnesses?

Answer________

9. What group places Bibles in hotels?

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Andrew. 2. Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day. 3. Quakers. 4. Swiss Guard. 5. Lent. 6. Egypt. 7. Epiphany. 8. The Watchtower. 9. Gideons International.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you