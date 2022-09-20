ACROSS

1 Respond

6 Breed of beef cattle

11 Imitation

16 Horse opera

21 Trial and __

22 The March King

23 City on the Missouri River

24 Mist

25 With 93-Down, "Big Easy" fest

26 Biblical mount

27 Harder to get

28 Tennessee __ Ford

29 Japanese statesman

30 And

32 Whip

34 Bugs' buddy

36 Old age

37 Burg

39 God of war

41 Quarrel

43 Kind of seal

44 Victim

45 Slovenly

48 At any time

50 Dalai __

52 Stephen King novel

55 Graceful horse

57 Discord goddess

59 New Jersey city

63 Sailor's "Stop!"

64 Rollerbladed

66 Vegetable storage: 2 wds.

68 Occupation

69 Borscht veggie

70 Succor

72 Characteristic

73 Kimono sash

74 Fall behind

75 Jefferson's veep

76 Hardware item

78 Curvy letter

79 Throws in a high curve

80 Windflower

82 __ -jongg

83 Pool hall need

85 Muslim mystics

86 Skill

87 __ anglais

88 Isle of __

89 Stiller or Affleck

90 Conflagration

93 Twilight, archaically

95 Knock

96 Flair

100 Trick

101 Dernier __

102 Custom

104 "__ She Sweet"

105 __ Vegas

106 Big boat

107 Cook a certain way

109 Popular pet

110 Newts

111 Conceal

112 TV audience

115 Treat-filled fiesta decoration

117 Squander

118 Swirled

119 Basic (Abbr.)

121 Seedy bar

122 The mouth

123 Cut

125 Kite appendage

127 Allows

129 Truncheon

132 Genus of macaws

134 Rounded handle

136 Pack

137 Periods

141 Building addition

142 Shiny accessories

144 Twofold

146 Saharan

148 The Falcons, on scoreboards

149 Texas landmark

151 PC problem

153 __ of the town

155 Combine

157 Lustrous fabric

158 Upper crust

159 Plantain lily

160 Musical Count

161 Composition

162 Doctrine

163 Old anesthetic

164 Little bit

DOWN

1 Send, as payment

2 A Muse

3 Item in a quiver

4 Food fish

5 Journey

6 Guarantee

7 New Year's Eve party favor

8 Rifle

9 Serv. branch

10 Jib and spinnaker

11 Pardoned

12 "I __ __ Camera"

13 Fat

14 Bundle of pages

15 Scolding

16 Comply

17 Abbr. in a schedule

18 Sound system part

19 Writer __ Zola

20 Tall

31 Body of fresh water

33 Unclose, to poets

35 Sir __ Drake

38 Hospital worker

40 Brisling

42 Region (Abbr.)

44 Hinged catch

46 Insect egg

47 Tit for __

49 Wild disturbance

51 Encounter

52 Kind of lily

53 Of birds

54 Gamut

56 Seashore

58 To a great degree

60 Standoffish

61 Hebrew title

62 __ Kringle

64 Withered

65 ESE, e.g.

67 Chore

69 Hit with a bat

71 Calendar abbr.

75 Caliber

76 Mother of Isaac

77 Cereal grain

79 Moon goddess

81 Labyrinth

82 Cow's cry

84 High mountain

85 Transferred

87 Trite remark

89 Prohibits

90 "__ New World"

91 Sensational

92 Made inquiries

93 See 25-Across

94 Bonkers

95 Stiff

96 Pocket bread

97 Group of students

98 Rapidity

99 Glacial ridge

101 Friendly

103 Early form of jazz

104 Lingering flavor

107 Skin

108 Dagger handle

110 Roof parts

111 En __

113 Genie's gift

114 Summit

116 Bite

117 Intelligence

120 Way of thinking

122 Flightless bird

124 Stand for hot dishes

126 Grant or Ferrigno

128 Grout

129 __ and desist

130 Pots

131 Louvers

133 Like an old woman

135 Go swimming

138 Union demand

139 Garret

140 Smooth and shiny

142 Skeletal

143 Show pleasure

145 Plunder

147 Calls

150 Farrow the actress

152 Pass near Pikes Peak

154 Elastic wood

156 Snooze

