ACROSS
1 Respond
6 Breed of beef cattle
11 Imitation
16 Horse opera
21 Trial and __
22 The March King
23 City on the Missouri River
24 Mist
25 With 93-Down, "Big Easy" fest
26 Biblical mount
27 Harder to get
28 Tennessee __ Ford
29 Japanese statesman
30 And
32 Whip
34 Bugs' buddy
36 Old age
37 Burg
39 God of war
41 Quarrel
43 Kind of seal
44 Victim
45 Slovenly
48 At any time
50 Dalai __
52 Stephen King novel
55 Graceful horse
57 Discord goddess
59 New Jersey city
63 Sailor's "Stop!"
64 Rollerbladed
66 Vegetable storage: 2 wds.
68 Occupation
69 Borscht veggie
70 Succor
72 Characteristic
73 Kimono sash
74 Fall behind
75 Jefferson's veep
76 Hardware item
78 Curvy letter
79 Throws in a high curve
80 Windflower
82 __ -jongg
83 Pool hall need
85 Muslim mystics
86 Skill
87 __ anglais
88 Isle of __
89 Stiller or Affleck
90 Conflagration
93 Twilight, archaically
95 Knock
96 Flair
100 Trick
101 Dernier __
102 Custom
104 "__ She Sweet"
105 __ Vegas
106 Big boat
107 Cook a certain way
109 Popular pet
110 Newts
111 Conceal
112 TV audience
115 Treat-filled fiesta decoration
117 Squander
118 Swirled
119 Basic (Abbr.)
121 Seedy bar
122 The mouth
123 Cut
125 Kite appendage
127 Allows
129 Truncheon
132 Genus of macaws
134 Rounded handle
136 Pack
137 Periods
141 Building addition
142 Shiny accessories
144 Twofold
146 Saharan
148 The Falcons, on scoreboards
149 Texas landmark
151 PC problem
153 __ of the town
155 Combine
157 Lustrous fabric
158 Upper crust
159 Plantain lily
160 Musical Count
161 Composition
162 Doctrine
163 Old anesthetic
164 Little bit
DOWN
1 Send, as payment
2 A Muse
3 Item in a quiver
4 Food fish
5 Journey
6 Guarantee
7 New Year's Eve party favor
8 Rifle
9 Serv. branch
10 Jib and spinnaker
11 Pardoned
12 "I __ __ Camera"
13 Fat
14 Bundle of pages
15 Scolding
16 Comply
17 Abbr. in a schedule
18 Sound system part
19 Writer __ Zola
20 Tall
31 Body of fresh water
33 Unclose, to poets
35 Sir __ Drake
38 Hospital worker
40 Brisling
42 Region (Abbr.)
44 Hinged catch
46 Insect egg
47 Tit for __
49 Wild disturbance
51 Encounter
52 Kind of lily
53 Of birds
54 Gamut
56 Seashore
58 To a great degree
60 Standoffish
61 Hebrew title
62 __ Kringle
64 Withered
65 ESE, e.g.
67 Chore
69 Hit with a bat
71 Calendar abbr.
75 Caliber
76 Mother of Isaac
77 Cereal grain
79 Moon goddess
81 Labyrinth
82 Cow's cry
84 High mountain
85 Transferred
87 Trite remark
89 Prohibits
90 "__ New World"
91 Sensational
92 Made inquiries
93 See 25-Across
94 Bonkers
95 Stiff
96 Pocket bread
97 Group of students
98 Rapidity
99 Glacial ridge
101 Friendly
103 Early form of jazz
104 Lingering flavor
107 Skin
108 Dagger handle
110 Roof parts
111 En __
113 Genie's gift
114 Summit
116 Bite
117 Intelligence
120 Way of thinking
122 Flightless bird
124 Stand for hot dishes
126 Grant or Ferrigno
128 Grout
129 __ and desist
130 Pots
131 Louvers
133 Like an old woman
135 Go swimming
138 Union demand
139 Garret
140 Smooth and shiny
142 Skeletal
143 Show pleasure
145 Plunder
147 Calls
150 Farrow the actress
152 Pass near Pikes Peak
154 Elastic wood
156 Snooze
