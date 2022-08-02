Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HETERONYMS
Words with the same spelling but different pronunciation and meaning. Fill in the blanks with a heteronym. (e.g., The _____ jeweler will _____ the bracelet until it shines. Answer: Polish.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. She will _____ if you try to bring that ugly _____into her house.
Answer________
2. I saw a ____ in her eye when he threatened to ____ up the agreement.
Answer________
3. They were able to _____ the gates before the enemy got too _____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The secretary will ____ the items until she has a complete _____.
Answer________
5. A _____ occurred when the prisoners were ordered to line up in a _____.
Answer________
6. It took less than a ______ to identify the ______ virus.
Answer________
Ph.D. LEVEL
7. His followers will _____ him if he forces them to live in the arid ____.
Answer________
8. He ____ all that he can to protect the _____ from harm.
Answer________
9. The will written by the _____ was declared by a lawyer to be _____.
Answer________
Answers: 1. Object. 2. Tear. 3. Close. 4. Record. 5. Row. 6. Minute. 7. Desert. 8. Does. 9. Invalid.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
