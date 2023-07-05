Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FAMOUS SCIENTISTS
Use the clue to identify the scientist. (e.g., “And yet it moves.” Answer: Galileo Galilei.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Laws of motion.
Answer________
2. E = mc2.
Answer________
3. “On the Origin of Species.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Vaccines for rabies,
cholera and anthrax.
Answer________
5. Discovery of polonium and radium.
Answer________
6. “Eureka!”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Heliocentrism.
Answer________
8. Alternating current.
Answer________
9. Penicillin.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Isaac Newton. 2. Albert Einstein. 3. Charles Darwin. 4. Louis Pasteur. 5. Marie Curie. 6. Archimedes. 7. Nicolaus Copernicus. 8. Nikola Tesla. 9. Alexander Fleming.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
