Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FAMOUS SCIENTISTS

Use the clue to identify the scientist. (e.g., “And yet it moves.” Answer: Galileo Galilei.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Laws of motion.

Answer________

2. E = mc2.

Answer________

3. “On the Origin of Species.”

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Vaccines for rabies,

cholera and anthrax.

Answer________

5. Discovery of polonium and radium.

Answer________

6. “Eureka!”

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Heliocentrism.

Answer________

8. Alternating current.

Answer________

9. Penicillin.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Isaac Newton. 2. Albert Einstein. 3. Charles Darwin. 4. Louis Pasteur. 5. Marie Curie. 6. Archimedes. 7. Nicolaus Copernicus. 8. Nikola Tesla. 9. Alexander Fleming.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

