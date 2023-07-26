Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ONE NEIGHBOR COUNTRIES

Name the one country that borders the given country. (e.g., Vatican City. Answer: Italy.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Canada

Answer________

2. Portugal

Answer________

3. South Korea

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Haiti

Answer________

5. Ireland

Answer________

6. Denmark

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Monaco

Answer________

8. Qatar

Answer________

9. Lesotho

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. The United States. 2. Spain. 3. North Korea. 4. Dominican Republic. 5. The U.K. (Northern Ireland). 6. Germany. 7. France. 8. Saudi Arabia. 9. South Africa.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

