Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: BOX

Each answer contains “box.” (e.g., Joe Louis, for example. Answer: Boxer.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. A type of railroad car.

2. A breed of dog.

3. Dec. 26.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. A booth where tickets are sold.

5. A playground box in which children play.

6. A crashworthy device in aircraft for recording flight data.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. A person may stand on this to make a speech in public.

8. An anti-foreign uprising in China between 1899 and 1901.

9. A small, enclosed gun emplacement.

ANSWERS: 1. Boxcar. 2. Boxer. 3. Boxing Day. 4. Box office. 5. Sandbox. 6. Black box. 7. Soapbox. 8. Boxer Rebellion. 9. Pillbox.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

