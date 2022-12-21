Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BOX
Each answer contains “box.” (e.g., Joe Louis, for example. Answer: Boxer.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A type of railroad car.
Answer________
2. A breed of dog.
Answer________
3. Dec. 26.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A booth where tickets are sold.
Answer________
5. A playground box in which children play.
Answer________
6. A crashworthy device in aircraft for recording flight data.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A person may stand on this to make a speech in public.
Answer________
8. An anti-foreign uprising in China between 1899 and 1901.
Answer________
9. A small, enclosed gun emplacement.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Boxcar. 2. Boxer. 3. Boxing Day. 4. Box office. 5. Sandbox. 6. Black box. 7. Soapbox. 8. Boxer Rebellion. 9. Pillbox.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.