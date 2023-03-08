ACROSS
1 Runner's problem
6 Cravat
11 Stand-up entertainer
16 Ermine
21 One of the Simpsons
22 Hackneyed
23 Hoist
24 Food fish
25 White poplar
26 One showing promise
27 Say
28 Gladden
29 Do wrong
30 River in Belgium
32 Salt lake in Asia
34 Set of three
36 __ turkey
37 Tips
39 Unusual thing
41 Christmastide
43 Psychic's gift (Abbr.)
44 Nothing but
45 Wild pig
48 Superman, sometimes
50 Dueling sword
52 Choose
55 Was in the red
57 Highway
59 Fit for cultivation
63 Banishment
64 Clay pipe
66 Defamatory
68 Drab
69 Bouquet
70 Bovine creature
72 Kilmer poem
73 Insect egg
74 Oklahoma city
75 Auction
76 Speed-trap device
78 Annex
79 Melt together
80 Gift for dad
82 Inlet
83 Brave
85 Tablelands
86 Zero
87 Mild explosion
88 __ Angeles
89 Pro
90 Earlier
93 Causing harm
95 Attention-getter
96 Sir __ Drake
100 Housing expense
101 Kitten's comment
102 Old-fashioned
104 Fat
105 Work in verse
106 Choose
107 Black-and-white animal
109 __ and feather
110 Brusque
111 Beast of burden
112 Never-ending
115 Nigh
117 Made a sound recording
118 Skier's place
119 Shout
121 Run-down area
122 Irrigates
123 __ of March
125 Alcove
127 Nobles, collectively
129 Throw
132 Game official, for short
134 Strikebreaker
136 Journey
137 What remains
141 Fuss
142 Folklore creature
144 Recognized
146 Agents (Hyph.)
148 A letter
149 More refined
151 Oahu neighbor
153 Waterwheel
155 Heather genus
157 Tropical resin
158 __ nous
159 Eccentric fellow
160 Some relatives
161 Use a plectrum
162 Smells
163 Row of bushes
164 Legumes
DOWN
1 Go after
2 A songbird
3 Improve
4 Ott of baseball
5 Victim
6 Climb
7 Goods depository
8 PC peripheral
9 Olive genus
10 Cotton cloth
11 Fried cake
12 Avena
13 Glove
14 French department
15 Red color
16 Raced
17 __ Aviv
18 Deliver a speech
19 Player
20 Motif
31 Categorize
33 Diving bird
35 Clothing
38 Get bigger
40 Loud and rough
42 Son of Seth
44 Food and drink
46 Expert
47 "__ whiz!"
49 Diplomacy
51 Discord goddess
52 Auto style
53 Emit
54 Pale color
56 Decompose
58 Compulsion
60 Added extra
61 Verdi's "__ Miller"
62 __ Park, Colorado
64 Fruit brand
65 Show assent
67 Depend
69 Bucket
71 Funny fellow
75 Recipe word
76 Swift
77 Held sway
79 Plant often potted
81 Tangle
82 Spar
84 Plaything
85 Water-filled trench
87 Fine snow
89 Worry
90 Supports
91 Drive back
92 Musical passage, for short
93 Pavilion
94 Feline
95 Start of a toast
96 Anger
97 Alternative to 52-Down
98 Do-nothing fellow
99 Pips
101 Rubdown specialist
103 Light brown
104 Going under
107 Mottled
108 Soon
110 Bottle for oil
111 Alma __
113 Roasting rod
114 Town in New Mexico
116 High mountain
117 Playground game
120 Western range
122 Stop sleeping
124 Tobacconist's customer
126 State near Col.
128 Old movie done over
129 Promontories
130 Fully grown
131 More achy
133 Airliner
135 Long seat
138 Minnesota city
139 Denominations
140 Tantalize
142 Decorate
143 Old stringed instrument
145 Sported
147 __ tide
150 Big bird
152 Big boat
154 Half diam.
156 Bemoan
