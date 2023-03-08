ACROSS

1 Runner's problem

6 Cravat

11 Stand-up entertainer

16 Ermine

21 One of the Simpsons

22 Hackneyed

23 Hoist

24 Food fish

25 White poplar

26 One showing promise

27 Say

28 Gladden

29 Do wrong

30 River in Belgium

32 Salt lake in Asia

34 Set of three

36 __ turkey

37 Tips

39 Unusual thing

41 Christmastide

43 Psychic's gift (Abbr.)

44 Nothing but

45 Wild pig

48 Superman, sometimes

50 Dueling sword

52 Choose

55 Was in the red

57 Highway

59 Fit for cultivation

63 Banishment

64 Clay pipe

66 Defamatory

68 Drab

69 Bouquet

70 Bovine creature

72 Kilmer poem

73 Insect egg

74 Oklahoma city

75 Auction

76 Speed-trap device

78 Annex

79 Melt together

80 Gift for dad

82 Inlet

83 Brave

85 Tablelands

86 Zero

87 Mild explosion

88 __ Angeles

89 Pro

90 Earlier

93 Causing harm

95 Attention-getter

96 Sir __ Drake

100 Housing expense

101 Kitten's comment

102 Old-fashioned

104 Fat

105 Work in verse

106 Choose

107 Black-and-white animal

109 __ and feather

110 Brusque

111 Beast of burden

112 Never-ending

115 Nigh

117 Made a sound recording

118 Skier's place

119 Shout

121 Run-down area

122 Irrigates

123 __ of March

125 Alcove

127 Nobles, collectively

129 Throw

132 Game official, for short

134 Strikebreaker

136 Journey

137 What remains

141 Fuss

142 Folklore creature

144 Recognized

146 Agents (Hyph.)

148 A letter

149 More refined

151 Oahu neighbor

153 Waterwheel

155 Heather genus

157 Tropical resin

158 __ nous

159 Eccentric fellow

160 Some relatives

161 Use a plectrum

162 Smells

163 Row of bushes

164 Legumes

DOWN

1 Go after

2 A songbird

3 Improve

4 Ott of baseball

5 Victim

6 Climb

7 Goods depository

8 PC peripheral

9 Olive genus

10 Cotton cloth

11 Fried cake

12 Avena

13 Glove

14 French department

15 Red color

16 Raced

17 __ Aviv

18 Deliver a speech

19 Player

20 Motif

31 Categorize

33 Diving bird

35 Clothing

38 Get bigger

40 Loud and rough

42 Son of Seth

44 Food and drink

46 Expert

47 "__ whiz!"

49 Diplomacy

51 Discord goddess

52 Auto style

53 Emit

54 Pale color

56 Decompose

58 Compulsion

60 Added extra

61 Verdi's "__ Miller"

62 __ Park, Colorado

64 Fruit brand

65 Show assent

67 Depend

69 Bucket

71 Funny fellow

75 Recipe word

76 Swift

77 Held sway

79 Plant often potted

81 Tangle

82 Spar

84 Plaything

85 Water-filled trench

87 Fine snow

89 Worry

90 Supports

91 Drive back

92 Musical passage, for short

93 Pavilion

94 Feline

95 Start of a toast

96 Anger

97 Alternative to 52-Down

98 Do-nothing fellow

99 Pips

101 Rubdown specialist

103 Light brown

104 Going under

107 Mottled

108 Soon

110 Bottle for oil

111 Alma __

113 Roasting rod

114 Town in New Mexico

116 High mountain

117 Playground game

120 Western range

122 Stop sleeping

124 Tobacconist's customer

126 State near Col.

128 Old movie done over

129 Promontories

130 Fully grown

131 More achy

133 Airliner

135 Long seat

138 Minnesota city

139 Denominations

140 Tantalize

142 Decorate

143 Old stringed instrument

145 Sported

147 __ tide

150 Big bird

152 Big boat

154 Half diam.

156 Bemoan

